The Incredible Power and Learned Helplessness of Twitter and Facebook

That Trump was an enormous source of disinformation, compulsively lying as he finger-painted his own reality, is tough to dispute. CNBC recently found that Trump’s most-engaged tweets often contained lies. More than that, though, Trump used Twitter as a bully pulpit from which to rile up his followers and delegitimize his perceived enemies, especially the mainstream media. It has long made sense for Twitter to boot him for violating the terms of use that it applies to all of its other users. (It might also make business sense, noted analysts .)

But deplatforming, while rooted in principles of protecting the speech rights of the vulnerable against abusers, disinformationists, and fascists, is a fraught process, with ever-shifting targets. When done by companies, it also lacks transparency and public accountability. As soon as Trump was kicked off Twitter—and Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and other social platforms—speculation began as to where he might go. Parler seemed like the most obvious candidate—until Google and Apple removed it from their app stores and Amazon Web Services stopped hosting it.