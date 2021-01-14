The Incredible Power and Learned Helplessness of Twitter and Facebook

Despite being the CEO of both Twitter and the payments company Square, Jack Dorsey has an aw-shucks habit of seeming uncomfortable with the power he wields. On Wednesday, he tweeted a stem-winding thread explaining Twitter’s decision to suspend President Trump’s account for inciting the deadly Capitol Hill riot. Saying he felt no pride over the choice, Dorsey painted himself, and Twitter, as having been backed into a corner.

“We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety,” he wrote . “Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.”