The Call Is Coming From Inside the House (and Senate)

North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn, another newcomer to Capitol Hill, also appeared to encourage conservatives to intimidate their elected officials over Trump’s voter-fraud lies. “Call your congressman and feel free—you can lightly threaten them and say, ‘You know what, if you don’t start supporting election integrity, I’m coming after you, Madison Cawthorn is coming after you, everybody’s coming after you,’” he told a Turning Point USA audience in December. Cawthorn, who was carrying a firearm in the Capitol during the riot, has now tried to backtrack on some false claims of election fraud, without taking responsibility for his role in spreading them.

The impact is obvious and ongoing. New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she felt unsafe in an evacuation place for lawmakers during the attack “because there were QAnon and white-supremacist sympathizers and, frankly, white-supremacist members of Congress in that extraction point who I know and who I have felt would disclose my location and would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt, kidnapped, et cetera.” Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley’s chief of staff provided The Boston Globe with a chilling detail: While bunkered in their offices during the melee, they were surprised to discover that the panic buttons installed in Pressley’s office had been mysteriously “torn out” at an unspecified point before the riot. New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill even claimed on Tuesday that she saw members of Congress “who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on January 5 for reconnaissance for the next day.” (She did not identify the lawmakers in question or provide further details, but said she would push for further investigations.)

Basic legislative comity is so thoroughly broken down that a half-dozen Republican lawmakers refused to wear face masks while members were sheltering in place during the attack, despite the ongoing pandemic and despite the presence of elderly Democratic lawmakers in the room with them. Three House Democrats have now tested positive for Covid-19 since the attack, each attributing their infection to the irresponsibility and callous disregard of their putative colleagues. One of them is Bonnie Watson Coleman, a 75-year-old cancer survivor who represents New Jersey’s twelfth congressional district.