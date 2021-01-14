Impeaching Trump Is a Pyrrhic Victory

Despite the brave independence of Liz Cheney, who holds the number three GOP leadership post in the House, only nine other Republicans joined her in voting for impeachment. That’s right: The Republicans could not even muster a full soccer team of members who believed that Trump should be removed from office for fomenting last week’s assault on the Capitol.

Then, faster than you can say, “Lucy and the football,” Mitch McConnell dashed Democratic hopes yet again. Leaks that the soon-to-be Senate minority leader might vote to convict Trump gave rise to the hope that we would soon see the GOP uprising that believers in the two-party system have been fantasizing about for four years. Instead, McConnell issued a letter Wednesday afternoon making clear that, while he was undecided on conviction, there would be no Senate trial until Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

The Democrats would be hard-pressed to find satisfaction in anything related to the latest impeachment vote.