Medicare for All Needs a Sunrise Movement

In mid-December, a loose coalition of leftist YouTube pundits hit the gas on an ill-fated gambit to boost Medicare for All under the digital banner #ForcetheVote. Led by pugnacious commentator Jimmy Dore, they argued that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow progressive representatives should withhold their votes in support of Nancy Pelosi’s speakership until she agreed to bring the health care bill to the House floor for an up-or-down vote. To their minds, the smaller House majority Democrats were left with after the election made Pelosi dependent on their votes to retain her gavel, and with that leverage, a forced vote on Medicare for All would expose exactly which Democratic representatives actually supported expanding health care during a pandemic and flush out those that did not—the better to set up primary challenges in the future.

Their strategic argument always seemed to be somewhat lacking. Activists frequently cited a poll indicating that Medicare for All had 88 percent approval among Democrats, but the wording of that survey was vague (another poll with more specific questions shows that Democrats prefer building on the Affordable Care Act over replacing it with Medicare for All, 55 percent to 40 percent). Even so, policies can be broadly popular without being the deciding factor at the ballot box. After all, Joe Biden, who hinted that he might veto Medicare for All, beat out all of its supporters in the Democratic primary before going on to win the presidency during this very same pandemic.

Moreover, the left already has its primarying work cut out for it; there are more than 100 Democrats who have not co-sponsored the bill. YouTuber Kyle Kulinski argued that Tea Party tactics worked on Republicans by forcing their House leadership to step down; the problem is that the party seemingly dedicated to helping more people isn’t so keen on grievance, anti-government politicking. Without even the author of the House’s Medicare for All bill, Representative Pramila Jayapal, or allies like the Nurses National United joining the effort, the Force the Vote cause simply never caught on outside very online left aeries, where it all ended up devolving into fractious, vengeful chatter of primarying Ocasio-Cortez for not opting to carry its banner. Once the politics of insurrection and impeachment took over the broader discourse, memories of this effort evaporated.

