Medicare for All Needs a Sunrise Movement

Moreover, the left already has its primarying work cut out for it; there are more than 100 Democrats who have not co-sponsored the bill. YouTuber Kyle Kulinski argued that Tea Party tactics worked on Republicans by forcing their House leadership to step down; the problem is that the party seemingly dedicated to helping more people isn’t so keen on grievance, anti-government politicking. Without even the author of the House’s Medicare for All bill, Representative Pramila Jayapal, or allies like the Nurses National United joining the effort, the Force the Vote cause simply never caught on outside very online left aeries, where it all ended up devolving into fractious, vengeful chatter of primarying Ocasio-Cortez for not opting to carry its banner. Once the politics of insurrection and impeachment took over the broader discourse, memories of this effort evaporated.



The Force the Vote crowd, though, did have a point: The moral argument—that more than 25 million uninsured Americans urgently needed quality health care, particularly during a global pandemic—was unquestionable. As President-elect Joe Biden heads for the White House, with the slimmest of majorities in the Senate and House, he’ll be facing an out-of-control pandemic, cratering economy, and all-out assault on American democracy. And while he’s put the old canard on deficit spending to rest, his legislative slate will most likely include popular and passable programs, such as vaccine distribution, Covid-19 relief, and infrastructure. It’s unlikely he’ll spend an ounce of political capital on Medicare for All, which doesn’t have enough votes to pass either the House or the Senate, relegating it to a kind of political wilderness for the time being. The YouTube pundits are right: Medicare for All needs robust political organizing behind it. And there just might be a more effective template for it: the youth climate organization, the Sunrise Movement.



Like Medicare for All, which would reshape one-sixth of the American economy and faces powerful opposition from the insurance industry, climate action has daunting enemies in the fossil fuel industry. And while climate action polls well and has historically had an army of advocacy organizations behind it, for a long while it was not a cause that motivated a critical mass of voters or drove elections. In a short few years, that’s changed, and the Sunrise Movement’s savvy mix of confrontational direct action with highly coordinated get-out-the-vote efforts deserves a lot of credit for the transformation.

