Will Biden’s China Hawks Destroy His Climate Ambitions?

Biden’s swearing-in may inaugurate a new era of U.S. climate politics. The great hope of many greens through the Trump era was to have something, anything, called climate policy, and get someone who didn’t deny the very reality of climate change into the Oval Office. But with this bare minimum now achieved, there are a lot of different ways to pursue climate policy having as much to do with quality as quantity. And while grafting a climate lens into every agency is clearly an improvement on the last four years, not all forms of that policy help build a more habitable future.

Newly in Democratic control, the U.S. government’s stated climate commitments have begun to loosely resemble those of a center-right Western European government. That is to say, they’re grossly underwhelming considering the pace of change needed and yet more ambitious on the issue than any administration’s in U.S. history. And Tuesday’s confirmation hearings seemed to display a Cabinet where climate change and decarbonization are treated less as political issues than administrative mandates. It’s an attempt, in some sense, to depoliticize climate change, weaving it seamlessly into the ordinary functions of a government and above the messy realm of democratic decision-making. It’s also an attempt to restore a mythical vision of pre-Trump Beltway life, when eager groups of post-partisan, dealmaking technocrats could tackle any problem thrown their way. If some of the substance of that era has changed for the better—the new technocrats are much more concerned about climate and less concerned about the deficit—much of the style remains intact.

To a certain extent, decarbonizing through administrative choices rather than through Congress is a matter of necessity. Every corner of government really does need to be engaged in bringing down emissions. And at least for now, the main opposition party mostly maintains its stance that the planet isn’t warming—at least not enough to warrant any action. Our antebellum electoral system that hands GOP minorities undue power will make translating the administration’s promises into legislation extraordinarily difficult in the short term. Courts stacked with Federalist Society apparatchiks—including the highest one in the land—pose still more barriers, as does the prospect that Democrats may well, per tradition, lose the House as soon as 2022. It’s not nothing to have the leadership of the United States, European Union, and China—the world’s three largest economies—aiming to zero out emissions in the next couple of decades. But it could still easily all add up to a world warmed by well over two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).