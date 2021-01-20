Accountability Is the Cure for an Ailing Democracy

Because Obama didn’t do so, the cadre of Bush officials who should have been held to account—including ex-Trump advisor John Bolton and now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh—were allowed to continue their untrammeled ascent. Fox News was able to seamlessly offload responsibility for the wars it had once boosted to Democrats including Hillary Clinton. Instead of being praised for his evenhanded bipartisanship in allowing war criminals to go free, Obama ended up castigated by both the left and the right, setting the stage for a 2016 election in which Trump could plausibly run as an “insurgent” against the “Bush-Obama” legacy.

The Fujimori case in Peru is an example of what legal experts call “transitional justice”—a society-wide effort to actively move from a period of crisis to one of fairness and reconciliation through judicial and other means. It included the formation of a truth commission to investigate past crimes—especially those done in the name of a repressive war on terror against a violent Maoist insurgency known as the Shining Path—and make recommendations of both criminal cases and structural changes needed to safeguard Peru’s democracy in the future.

Unfortunately, even Peru did not go far enough. As Gisselle Vila Benites, a researcher at Peru’s Universidad del Pacífico, and Clark University professor Anthony Bebbington recently argued, the failure to prosecute secondary officials and security forces who were instrumental in Fujimori’s criminal activity, and to provide redress for the regime’s poor, rural, and Indigenous victims, have led to recent government tumult in Lima and put Peruvian democracy in peril once again.

The United States, despite our overconfidence in the inherent strength of our democracy, faces such a crisis now. “I hope people recognize the absolutely critical moment in which we find ourselves,” Tricia Olsen, an associate professor in the department of business ethics and legal studies at the University of Denver who studies transitional justice told The New Republic. “Democratic institutions work because the rule of law is applied equally and to everyone … When wrongdoing occurs and in particular wrongdoing that threatens the very institutions on which we rely, there needs to be accountability.”