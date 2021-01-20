Accountability Is the Cure for an Ailing Democracy

As his term ends, so does the constitutional immunity that kept Robert Mueller and other prosecutors from seeking indictments against him for four years. Yet, just as the opportunity arrives to pursue some measure of justice, the airwaves are filling with pleas to move on. Erstwhile Trump allies like Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio are making sanctimonious appeals for “healing.” James Comey—a man who has said and done quite enough at this point, thank you!—is arguing that though Trump was “the dictionary definition of a demagogue,” putting him on trial would only benefit the soon-to-be ex-president.

“The country would be better off if we did not give him the platform that a prosecution would for the next three years,” Comey told British broadcaster Sky News. “The country needs to find a way to heal itself, and the new president needs the opportunity to lead and heal us, both literally and spiritually.”

But there can be no healing without responsibility. Just look at U.S. history. The abandoned attempts to hold Confederates accountable for the Civil War gave way to the “Lost Cause” myth and a century of Jim Crow. (You can draw a straight line from that to the appearance of the Confederate flag in the Capitol on January 6.) Richard Nixon’s escape from justice—by resigning and securing a pardon from his chosen successor, Gerald Ford—led to Ronald Reagan. Reagan was never held to account for his role in the Iran-Contra affair. His top lieutenants were pardoned by his former Vice President George H.W. Bush, with the help of Bush’s attorney general: Bill Barr.