Trump’s Final Act of Extraordinary Corruption

Despite this, Trump’s final batch also showed some restraint. He previously asserted that he had the “absolute right” to pardon himself for any federal crimes, and reportedly considered it as the days and weeks ticked down toward his departure. But no such self-pardon appeared in the final list. Trump may have been deterred by warnings that it would hurt him in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. Some advisers warned that it would increase the odds that the Biden Justice Department would file some sort of charges against him—if only to knock down the awful precedent that a presidential self-pardon would set.

Trump also decided against preemptive pardons for top allies like Rudy Giuliani and various White House aides. Nor did he hand them out to his two oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who have led the family business for the past four years while it was under investigation by New York prosecutors. He did not give them to GOP lawmakers who reportedly sought them for their role in the Capitol Hill riot. And he declined to issue a mass amnesty to the Capitol Hill rioters who tried to stage a putsch on his behalf earlier this month. Multiple participants in those riots had publicly begged him for help, to no avail.

Other friends and associates also weren’t so lucky. National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre, who is under investigation for federal tax crimes, did not receive one. Nor did Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is under investigation by the FBI for abusing his office on a donor’s behalf. Paxton tried to get the Supreme Court to throw out the election results; he was also the only attorney general in the nation not to join a statement condemning the Capitol Hill riot. Sheldon Silver, the former speaker of the New York State Assembly, did not receive an anticipated pardon for his own part in a state corruption scandal. Nor did WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who played a key role in Russian election interference four years ago and has been indicted on other federal charges since then.