Trump’s Final Act of Extraordinary Corruption

Donald Trump’s presidency died on Wednesday as it lived: in a last-minute torrent of corruption. His final batch of pardons doled out mercy to a motley crew of personal and political allies, rap artists, well-connected ex-businessmen and financiers, and a few deserving recipients. Hours later, he signed an executive order to remove restrictions on his ex-aides serving as lobbyists in Washington. It was a remarkably self-serving end to a remarkably self-serving presidency.

Long ago, in the distant mists of the 2016 election, Trump had fashioned himself as an anti-corruption crusader. He argued that his supposed wealth and purported outsider status would insulate him from the day-to-day grime of Washington politics. He vowed to “drain the swamp.” He condemned the Citizens United ruling. He railed against “Crooked Hillary.” Then he transformed his business empire into a vehicle for access and influence, abused his power to sabotage his opponents, and obstructed justice for himself and his friends. It was perhaps the greatest grift in American history.

If you are a fan of white-collar criminals, Trump’s final pardons were like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The marquee recipient was Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who urged Trump to take steps toward a coup over the last few months. Why did Bannon need a pardon at all? Because he was arrested last August for his role in a scheme to defraud Trump’s own supporters by soliciting private donations to build Trump’s wall on the Southern border. Trump did not bother trying to rationalize the decision. He didn’t even pardon the other people indicted in the scheme. He reportedly just thought Bannon might be useful to him in the future, and so he goes free.