I wanted to be president when I was younger, but grew out of it before middle school. Some people never do. If all goes according to plan, we will have a new president come Wednesday afternoon. The conditions are not exactly auspicious. In the wake of the attack on the Capitol, thousands of soldiers have been deployed to secure the inauguration, while the FBI has belatedly committed to vetting them for potential far-right sympathies. President-elect Biden’s team announced that the theme of the festivities would be “America United,” though there are other words that come to mind to describe the state of a nation reeling from grief and years of escalating political violence. But that is what presidents do: peer through a teleprompter into Americans’ homes and reassure them that, despite what their senses are telling them, everything is alright. Heads of state tell many lies, but this is among the lowest. The presidency is a bad job, but it’s one some people will do anything to get. I never thought that reflected well on a person.

During the summer of 2008, as presidential candidates began to fully turn their fire on one another, John McCain released an ad comparing Barack Obama to Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. He was, like them, nothing more than an arrogant celebrity. It was an attempt to turn the images of thousands flooding to the Democrat’s rallies against him. He wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime political star, he was a performer on a stadium tour. The Republicans would learn later that you don’t fight a simulacrum of mass politics by arguing for its empty-headedness, you create an even more raucous show. But at the time, the right was trying to set up a choice between competence and continuity or an upstart outsider. (This was somewhat undone by Sarah Palin’s entrance on the scene.) Obama brushed it off, but surrogates went on the attack and lambasted McCain for being elitist, as evinced by a pair of $500 Ferragamo slippers he was spotted wearing.

This is a rite of passage: Men, and sometimes women, look out over a large and unlikely country that they have been broadly secluded from and say, I hear you, I see you, I will represent you. Immediately their opponents, with whom they have a great deal in common personally, attack them for not knowing the struggles of Iowan farmers or plumbers or firefighters. They are the worst and most obvious thing a presidential contender could be: out of touch. It is a perfect accusation, because it cannot be seriously denied. Of course they are out of touch. They tend to hail from a few universities, have often accumulated wealth beyond a scale most Americans could ever hope to achieve, and spend all their time surrounded by aides, staffers, and other politicians. McCain’s charge that Obama was arrogant was clearly true, just as McCain was equally arrogant. They all are. These are the kinds of people who see a nation with millions of inhabitants, a history of nearly unceasing war, the power to extinguish all human life, and think to themselves, That is a job I would like; a job I deserve. Beto O’Rourke was mocked when he told Vanity Fair in 2019 that part of the reason he was running for president was that he was “just born to be in it.” His mistake was having said things too plainly. The president is often someone born to it, but they have to pretend it isn’t so, at least until the votes are counted.

Once they are in, they get to do the dirty work, which is more or less all of it. How much of it they do is hard to ascertain in the moment. In the last few weeks, it has been unclear who, exactly, is president. In some sense, this is clearly a constitutional crisis, but in another it is an elaboration of a theme for a swollen executive branch. A candidate is elected, and that person then selects a coterie of advisers and officials who might do most of “the work.” Later, some of these staff members write memoirs and, based on their political fortunes, we might learn exactly how much the president was actually doing. During the twilight of his administration, Trump’s daily schedule has stated that “he will make many calls and have many meetings.” He fell into O’Rourke’s trap. The presidency is about talking on the phone, having meetings, and then, maybe, being the decider. We afford it the solemnity of higher language, probably in part because the effects of many of those calls are too gruesome to bear without the scrim of reverence between us. The horrors of the last few years, combined with Trump’s refusal to play up to the role’s presumed dignity, give us an opportunity to behold the office itself. It isn’t a pretty sight.

In 2006, Barney Frank gave a speech that was later reprinted in The Nation warning of a threat to democracy: a plebiscitary presidency. As Frank described it, the rules of the game had changed under Bush. The only check on the executive branch was an election. After that, there was no meaningful debate to be had, particularly not in times of war. The oration has all the hallmarks of its era, attacking Bush for seizing extraordinary powers while still arguing in defense of extraordinary power—Frank agreed, for example, that “law enforcement people are the good guys and women,” who did need “new powers.” Bush’s presidency was a catastrophe that has still not been fully reckoned with, since much of its criminality took place abroad, beyond the public’s sympathies. But Frank, in his effort to isolate Bush, chose to contrast this theory of executive prerogative to that of previous presidents, going back to Jimmy Carter. They had all decided to adhere to “the requirements of the law.” The imperial presidency was, by this accounting, a rupture.