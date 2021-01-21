Why Donald Trump Is Already Teasing a 2024 Campaign

Donald Trump’s final speech, at a kind of half-hearted miniature rally, ended on a fitting note. “Have a good life,” a dejected and petulant Trump said. “See you soon.” Then the Village People’s “YMCA,” the anthem of his failed bid for reelection, started blaring. Trump waved goodbye and boarded Air Force One. Somewhere between Washington, D.C., and Mar-a-Lago, he made time to issue one final pardon—this one to favorite Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s ex-husband, who had been convicted of tax evasion 20 years earlier. Soon after deplaning, Joe Biden was sworn in as president. Trump was, at long last, just another Florida man.

Trump’s whiny “have a good life”—delivered, it should be underlined, to a sparsely attended audience containing several close aides and members of his family—had an air of finality. He may not have been riding off into the sunset, but he was adopting the kind of teasing threats he was fond of issuing on the campaign trail. “If I lose to [Biden], I don’t know what I’m going to do. I will never speak to you again,” he told rally goers in North Carolina in September. A month later, he told a crowd in Georgia, “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I’m going to say, ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country?”



But no one expects Donald Trump to enjoy a George W. Bush–esque exile from public life. Instead, another line from Trump’s farewell speech hangs in the air: “We will be back in some form,” he said. Many in the media interpreted it as a comeback vow, though in true Trumpian fashion, it’s not at all clear what he meant. Was he talking about another run at the White House? Or simply saying that the MAGA movement will live on? Or, perhaps, that his legacy will continue in the form of his daughter Ivanka (brand awareness), his son Donald Jr. (hunting vlogs), his son Eric (gum disease awareness), his daughter Tiffany (increasingly desperate bids for attention), and his son Barron (gaming).

