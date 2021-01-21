Why Donald Trump Is Already Teasing a 2024 Campaign

But no one expects Donald Trump to enjoy a George W. Bush–esque exile from public life. Instead, another line from Trump’s farewell speech hangs in the air: “We will be back in some form,” he said. Many in the media interpreted it as a comeback vow, though in true Trumpian fashion, it’s not at all clear what he meant. Was he talking about another run at the White House? Or simply saying that the MAGA movement will live on? Or, perhaps, that his legacy will continue in the form of his daughter Ivanka (brand awareness), his son Donald Jr. (hunting vlogs), his son Eric (gum disease awareness), his daughter Tiffany (increasingly desperate bids for attention), and his son Barron (gaming).



Most likely, Trump himself doesn’t know what comes next. He was, after all, apparently plotting insurrection with the CEO of a pillow company until only a few days ago. His final days in office were spent pardoning some of the most corrupt figures in recent American history, rather than making future plans. His vow to be “back in some form” is the kind of vague statement he’s been making for years—first in teasing a number of runs for political office and, as president, as a means of keeping the spotlight on himself. “We’ll see what happens” is one of Trump’s favorite phrases, at once a dodge and a threat, and it’s one that he deploys to ensure the press keeps covering him. Now he’s hoping the media will continue to lavish attention on him, this time focusing on whether he’ll run again in 2024.



Over the last two weeks, Trump has lost his ability to dictate the news in quite the same way that he has for most of the past five years. Without a Twitter account, he is unable to gatecrash the day’s media cycle. As an ex-president—no longer an aspirant, as he was in 2016, or a global leader, as he has been since 2017—he will not have the same clout. Trump’s hold over the GOP far surpasses Bush’s when he left office, but his continued influence over the Republican Party will be tested in coming months, particularly during his yet-to-be-scheduled impeachment trial in the Senate.

