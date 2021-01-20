The Uncertain Promise of Biden’s Presidency

The days ahead may offer a honeymoon period—not so much for Biden, as is the presidential norm, but for democracy itself. There are some Republicans in Congress, even if they wouldn’t publicly admit it, who were scared straight by the assault on the Capitol. These Republicans might have quietly nodded when Biden said, “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path.”

There were moments when it seemed that Biden’s speech was addressed to an audience of one: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. You could hear it in lines like, “In the work ahead of us, we are going to need each other. We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter.” Biden served with McConnell in the Senate for more than two decades. And the hope endures that Biden has read the legislative mood correctly—and that McConnell will, in the short run, actually listen to his “better angels.”

One of the biggest political questions ahead is whether Mitch McConnell will stand with democracy or whether he will continue to feed the raging partisan fires tearing the nation apart. Part of what motivates McConnell is the fear that corporate America will withdraw financial support from all Republican senators in 2022 rather than just targeting those GOP legislators who objected to the certification of Biden’s election. With the loss of both Georgia Senate seats and the GOP majority on January 5, McConnell may also calculate that this is not the moment for the unyielding resistance that he deployed against Obama in 2009.