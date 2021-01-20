The Uncertain Promise of Biden’s Presidency

One of the biggest political questions ahead is whether Mitch McConnell will stand with democracy or whether he will continue to feed the raging partisan fires tearing the nation apart. Part of what motivates McConnell is the fear that corporate America will withdraw financial support from all Republican senators in 2022 rather than just targeting those GOP legislators who objected to the certification of Biden’s election. With the loss of both Georgia Senate seats and the GOP majority on January 5, McConnell may also calculate that this is not the moment for the unyielding resistance that he deployed against Obama in 2009.

So much of Biden’s legislative agenda depends on the ongoing negotiations between McConnell and Chuck Schumer, the new Senate majority leader. The questions pivot around how to share power in a 50-50 Senate and whether McConnell will be willing to limit the use of the filibuster to obstruct Biden’s efforts to fight Covid and rebuild the economy.

Embedded in his rhetoric was a plea for patience from Democrats, particularly those on the left. It was evident when Biden said, “To those who supported our campaign, I am humbled by the faith you have placed in us.” As the gauzy memories of Inauguration Day fade, it is inevitable that Biden will make mistakes and some of his blue-ribbon appointees will disappoint. This is true of any administration, even during Franklin Roosevelt’s first 100 days in 1933. The crises facing America today are too grave and the canyons of distrust remain too deep for anything resembling political perfection. At some point, important decisions will be made too hastily based on too little reliable information coupled with too little sleep.

If ever there were a moment to cut a president a break, this would be it. Joe Biden comes into office with a big heart, a lifetime of Washington experience and the wisdom to recognize the challenges ahead. So I want to end with words that I haven’t thought or uttered for four years, “God bless the President of the United States.”