How to Vaccinate a Country Amid Trump’s Wreckage

Up until the end of last week, it wasn’t clear how the Biden administration would approach these problems: Biden had previously proposed sending nearly all of the U.S. stockpile of vaccines to states, inspiring Azar’s own misbegotten announcement. But on Friday afternoon, the president-elect released a plan to relieve bottlenecks and administer a planned 100 million shots in the first 100 days of his presidency. Biden intends to increase the number and type of places where vaccinations can be received, from sports stadiums and mall parking lots to mobile vaccination units and health centers. He wants to expand the public health workforce to administer shots, among other crucial tasks, and he also proposed a massive public information campaign on the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines. And he plans to use the Defense Production Act to speed up manufacturing of vaccines and other equipment, like more efficient syringes that could stretch the number of doses in each vial. In addition, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the new administration will retire the name “Operation Warp Speed,” which some people worried led to public distrust of the vaccine by making it sound rushed.

“For a lot of people, the local corner drugstore or pharmacy where they already pick up their prescriptions may be the most convenient place.”

Dr. Celine Gounder, one of Biden’s Covid-19 advisers, told me the large-scale vaccinations will likely take place at enormous sites like Javits Center in New York City and Fenway Park in Boston. Mobile vaccination units will focus on harder-to-reach populations, especially those in rural areas. “The mobile units are very much [built] with equity in mind,” she said, aiming to serve those who can’t travel to a vaccination site but are nonetheless vulnerable to Covid-19. Pharmacies will also move beyond offering shots to staff and residents of long-term care facilities. “For a lot of people, the local corner drugstore or pharmacy where they already pick up their prescriptions may be the most convenient place,” Gounder said. Community health centers and primary care doctors are also going to be very important partners, she said, because they’re trusted by their communities.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines require two shots—two thousand doses will only vaccinate one thousand people. Some have suggested giving only the first dose in order to stretch supply and potentially give more people at least some measure of protection. But it’s not clear that’s a good idea, or if it would even work: no studies have been done to see if only one dose provides any lasting protection, and we don’t know how much delaying the second shot will reduce the efficacy of the vaccine overall. “Until we have evidence that says this is a sound public health strategy, we need to stick to the vaccines the way that we know they work and focus on all those other issues: increasing the supply, strengthening delivery systems,” Schwartz said.

There’s another reason not to risk reducing the vaccine efficacy by splitting up the doses: As new vaccines are authorized for emergency use alongside the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots, it will become easier and faster to reach more people, experts said. Johnson & Johnson recently released promising early results for its vaccine candidate, and the company expects to submit trial results by the end of January or early February. If proven effective, this vaccine could be a “game changer,” Schwartz said, because it is one dose, which makes it much easier to give out, and it doesn’t need to be stored in ultra-cold freezers.