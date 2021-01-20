How to Vaccinate a Country Amid Trump’s Wreckage

There are many reasons why the vaccine rollout didn’t go as smoothly as hoped, but chief among them was a lack of top-level planning. There doesn’t seem to have been any process to make sure states received a steady supply of doses, which would have made it easier to schedule appointments in clinics; or to train and deploy vaccinators to get shots into arms; or to communicate with those in the highest-priority groups about when vaccines became available; or to equip states with mass vaccination sites. The Trump administration left everything up to states, where health departments were already working around the clock to test for Covid-19 cases and trace contacts. To implement the biggest, fastest vaccination campaign in history, states initially received a total of about $200 million in funds. “The main culpability on the part of the Trump administration, as they head out the door, was a real failure to help support the development and operation of a vaccination delivery program beyond the shipping and manufacturing of vaccine doses,” Dr. Jason L. Schwartz, an assistant professor at the Yale School of Public Health, told me.

In order to correct these mistakes, Biden’s incoming administration needs to build a steady supply of doses, communicate clearly about which groups are prioritized and how, and expand the health workforce along with the number and type of sites where vaccines may be administered. And it needs to do it fast.

The first reason why it’s been hard to administer the doses is, paradoxically, because we don’t have enough, Dr. Lee said. When doses show up late, or the quantity has changed, it disrupts the whole workflow. “It’s hard to do planning. You want to schedule people into a regular clinic, but if you don’t know what your supply is going to be the day before that clinic, it makes that really difficult,” she said. “The more steady we can make it, the better it is.” Getting the timing exactly right is also important because of the finicky nature of the vaccines. They need to be thawed and swirled and examined in certain ways, and once taken out of the refrigerator, both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines expire after six hours—an unusually fast pace. After the shots are administered, each patient needs to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes to make sure they don’t have a reaction—but all the while, patients and administrators need to maintain physical distancing.