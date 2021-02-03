Joe Manchin, King of the Senate

Liberals, still flush from defeating Trump and taking control of both houses of Congress, are adjusting to the grim reality that the fate of their bold legislative agenda lies with one of Washington’s most conservative Democrats: a pro-coal, anti-choice, Trump-friendly fiscal hawk who voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. As soon as Democrats took control of the upper chamber, Twitter began buzzing with jokes about the money that would flow into West Virginia as Democrats wooed Joe Manchin: Some posted pictures of futuristic cityscapes, others photos of lavish mountaintop research facilities, with the caption, “West Virginia after 2 years of Joe Manchin getting whatever he wants.”

Those jokes may have a grain of truth. Manchin, a former governor who approaches his job in fairly transactional terms, has never been above bringing home the bacon. As his predecessor, the late Senator Robert C. Byrd, used to say, “One man’s pork is another man’s job.” With an economy in deep crisis, the people of West Virginia need help. If Joe Manchin doesn’t deliver, his constituents will know exactly who to blame.

Manchin’s Senate career began in 2010 with a bang. His race should have been a cakewalk. A popular governor and the son of a respected political family with deep roots in the Mountain State, he’d won endorsements from the Chamber of Commerce, the NRA, the mine workers, and their bosses. And his opponent, John Raese, was a perennial GOP also-ran, a steel and limestone magnate whom Manchin had credibly accused of trying to “buy” the election—with $500,000 of his own money.