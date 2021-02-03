Joe Manchin, King of the Senate

Manchin’s Senate career began in 2010 with a bang. His race should have been a cakewalk. A popular governor and the son of a respected political family with deep roots in the Mountain State, he’d won endorsements from the Chamber of Commerce, the NRA, the mine workers, and their bosses. And his opponent, John Raese, was a perennial GOP also-ran, a steel and limestone magnate whom Manchin had credibly accused of trying to “buy” the election—with $500,000 of his own money.

By September, Raese had pulled ahead. Manchin was still popular, but Barack Obama was not. Smelling blood, Republicans cut an attack ad featuring West Virginians in plaid and frayed baseball caps sitting at a diner counter, grousing that “Washington Joe” had supported everything the president had put before Congress, from the economic stimulus to the Affordable Care Act. The hit landed. But when a copy of the casting call for the ad—which was, as it turned out, filmed in Philadelphia with professional actors—leaked to Politico, Manchin was able to turn it against Raese. The strategists behind the ad had called for a “‘Hicky’ Blue Collar look … think coal miner/trucker.” Suggestions included “Dickie’s type” jackets and John Deere hats, “(not brand new, preferably beat up).” Manchin used the snafu to further tar his wealthy opponent—who had supported NAFTA and opposed the minimum wage—as a fake friend of the workingman. “Coal miners and truckers … are two of the most honorable professions we have,” Manchin told ABC News at the time. “To cast [them] in such a disparaging light is just awful.”

Manchin appeared in his own TV spot: Dressed for a hunt, he loads bullets into a bolt-action rifle, before firing it into a copy of the Obama-backed cap-and-trade bill; he also promises to “repeal the bad parts of Obamacare.” He won the election and settled on a brand for navigating Washington: He’d be a West Virginian first, a Democrat second. Over the years, Manchin made sure to complain about Capitol Hill. (“Washington sucks” is practically his catchphrase.) In 2012, he opposed Obama’s agenda more than any other Democratic senator, and declined to endorse him. Later, he voted with Trump roughly half the time.