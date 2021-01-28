What the GameStop Rally Has Revealed About Financial Media

For a brief moment on Wednesday afternoon, CNBC anchor Scott Wapner appeared to be on the verge of an epiphany. Wapner was, in that moment, in a heated debate with venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya about the value of GameStop, the brick-and-mortar gaming retailed whose stock price had been rising exponentially after a group of Reddit users banded together to inflate its share value—and punish the hedge funds that had been shorting its stock. “I still haven’t heard you tell me what the fundamental case is for GameStop at $350,” an exasperated Wapner said. “There’s no fundamental reason why they’re there. They’re trading [at that value] because there’s this momentum cohort behind it” on Reddit and the now-infamous day trading app, RobinHood.

This was an argument you heard again and again from the titans of financial media as this chaotic, Reddit-driven assault on Wall Street’s sense and sensibilities progressed over the course of the week: What was happening with GameStop was fundamentally wrong. The free market, after all, had decided that the value of the flailing video game retail empire was around $18 a share; now, it had multiplied twentyfold because a bunch of bored gamers with stimulus checks and time on their hands were in it for the lols. CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla took to Twitter to question the merits of fiscal stimulus itself, writing “How does Powell endorse trillions in fiscal stimulus on a day like this,” with an image of the booming stock prices of GameStop, the currently shuttered movie theater chain AMC, and other companies being boosted by the subreddit r/WallStreetBets.



CNBC anchor Joe Kernan, a free market dogmatist, demanded the SEC take control of the situation. Numerous commentators referred to these chaotic neutral day traders as being motivated by “greed”—what a concept! The New York Times’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, meanwhile, wondered if it was time to do what we should have done in 2008: blame the little guy. “I covered the financial crisis + I watched all the finger pointing in its aftermath,” he tweeted. “The blame was on the banks. It was uncouth to raise the idea that some regular folks made mistakes or speculated. When $GME music stops, watch the people on here pumping it blame someone else.”

