What the GameStop Rally Has Revealed About Financial Media

The financial cable news networks are ostensibly aimed at the sort of person who posts or lurks on r/WallStreetBets—normies interested in the stock market and the economy, keyed up to get hold of that One Weird Trick to Get Rich that hurdy-gurdy stock hypeman Jim Cramer might shout at any moment. The programming on offer across these various networks promises to provide viewers with the True Scoops needed to make informed investments. But there is not, and never has been, anything populist about the way these networks operate. These networks are all about upholding the sanctity of the Blessed Market and protecting the interests of their high-faluting financial sector guests—the people who run hedge funds and corporate oligopolies, who are the keymasters of this universe. The interests of the audience are secondary. Anyway, they can feast freely on the scraps of their betters!



The Tea Party movement, launched by a CNBC-broadcast rant from Rick Santelli from the floor of the Chicago Stock Exchange, may be remembered by some as the igniting of a “grassroots” movement, but in that moment, it was anything but: Santelli’s rant explicitly defended the financial services sector against the predations of the “losers” who had lost their homes in the foreclosure crisis after that same financial services sector scammed them into rigged mortgages. This is one reason why Sorkin’s odd insistence that the banks were exclusively blamed for the financial crisis was so bizarre: The call defending those banks came from inside the house.



Media criticism has been a driving force behind what the traders from r/WallStreetBets have been up to over the last few weeks. An open letter posted on the subreddit by one of its administrators decried CNBC’s coverage of the GameStop rally, accusing it of showcasing “contempt for retail investors (your audience)” and warning that it was losing a generation of day traders and finance junkies by backing hedge fund titans over small-time investors. “These funds,” the administrator’s post continued, “can manipulate the market via your network and if they screw up because they don’t even know the basics of portfolio risk 101 and using position sizing, they just get a bailout from their friends at Citadel,” they wrote, referring to the money that Ken Griffin’s hedge fund has poured into its over-leveraged and besieged brethren. Class solidarity for the rich is alive and well.