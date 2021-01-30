This Might Be a Good Time for Democrats in Congress to Stop Trading Stocks

Members of Congress, because of the nature of their jobs, have more inside information about markets than almost anyone else in America, except perhaps the executives of publicly traded corporations. And yet our elected officials trade hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stock every year. As a result, congressional insider trading scandals bubble up regularly—more regularly, probably, since the passage of the 2012 law that forces members to disclose large stock trades. It is impossible to avoid the appearance of corrupt self-dealing if the people responsible for oversight of the economy, and for creating the laws that govern how the economy operates, are also allowed to personally trade individual stocks.

The only defense of this practice is that it would be unfair to members of Congress to bar them (or their spouses) from doing what they please with their own money, and that we should simply trust them not to behave unethically. This answer might persuade people who admire Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein. (Pelosi, at least, discloses her transactions, and Feinstein offered to pay a fine for neglecting to disclose hers.) But I can’t imagine many of those people would give Kelly Loeffler or Richard Burr or any of the Republicans caught up in insider trading scandals over the last few years the same benefit of the doubt. That knee-jerk partisan response should be enough to convince anyone that Democrats should voluntarily stop trading stocks: No one, other than dedicated partisans, will grant them the benefit of the doubt as to their intentions and ethics.

Feinstein’s husband’s trades have already repeatedly gotten her in trouble. As Business Insider notes, in 2018 she also neglected to disclose a purchase of between $100,000 and $250,000 in Facebook stock until after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Judiciary Committee on which she served as the ranking member. Last year, she was among the members of Congress investigated for potential insider trading related to the Covid-19 pandemic—you might remember that scandal as the one that plausibly contributed to two senators losing elections in Georgia this month.