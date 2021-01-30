This Might Be a Good Time for Democrats in Congress to Stop Trading Stocks

As GameStop’s share price seized the internet’s attention this week, another set of news stories about the stock market went all but unnoticed. Senator Dianne Feinstein, according to a report published by Business Insider, acknowledged that she had failed to disclose a major stock purchase that her husband had made, as she is required to do by law. And either Nancy Pelosi (or her husband) spent at least half a million dollars investing in the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla in late December—weeks before President Joe Biden would pledge to convert the entire federal government fleet to electric vehicles.

In isolation, these revelations are small potatoes. Even without inside information, anyone could have predicted that an incoming Democratic government would be good news for electric car manufacturers. But these stories shouldn’t be looked at in isolation. They are part of a pattern of wealthy politicians being too greedy to stop themselves from playing in the markets, even though it’s terrible politics and almost inherently unethical.

Members of Congress, because of the nature of their jobs, have more inside information about markets than almost anyone else in America, except perhaps the executives of publicly traded corporations. And yet our elected officials trade hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stock every year. As a result, congressional insider trading scandals bubble up regularly—more regularly, probably, since the passage of the 2012 law that forces members to disclose large stock trades. It is impossible to avoid the appearance of corrupt self-dealing if the people responsible for oversight of the economy, and for creating the laws that govern how the economy operates, are also allowed to personally trade individual stocks.