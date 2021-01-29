Biden’s Bipartisan Dream Is Already Over

Mitch McConnell’s defenses of the filibuster and refusal to approve a power-sharing agreement for the management of the evenly divided Senate, for instance, have been peppered with appeals to bipartisanship. “If the talk of unity and common ground is to have meaning, and certainly if the rules from 20 years ago are to be our guide,” he said on the Senate floor the day after the inauguration, “then I cannot imagine the Democratic leader would rather hold up the power-sharing agreement than simply affirm that his side won’t be breaking this standing rule of the Senate.” The fact McConnell happily eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations in 2017 was functionally irrelevant—the standoff on power-sharing was plainly motivated by McConnell’s confidence that an end to the filibuster, if it comes, can be sold to the public as an unprecedented low in partisan politics and the end of the Senate as a noble institution.

As of Thursday, an agreement seems to have been reached between McConnell and Chuck Schumer, on the basis of renewed promises from West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema, that the filibuster is here to stay. But the filibuster has been less of an obstacle to the success of the Biden administration’s first legislative push, on Covid relief, than the administration’s own trepidation that Biden will be accused of failing to bring the parties together if Democrats decide to go things alone—an attack that, again, Republicans are already making and are certain to make no matter what Biden does.

It was reported last Thursday that the White House had ordered a halt to efforts by Democratic leaders in Congress to prepare the passage of Biden’s relief package through budget reconciliation, which requires only 51 votes in the Senate rather than the 60 that would be needed to break a Republican filibuster. The president, in the words of a Politico source, was still “bipartisan-curious.” But it was already clear that no package resembling Biden’s original $1.9 trillion proposal would get Republican votes—the moderates in the caucus said so themselves. “It’s hard for me to see, when we just passed $900 billion of assistance, why we would have a package that big,” Maine’s Susan Collins told reporters last week. “Maybe a couple of months from now, the needs will be evident and we will need to do something significant, but I’m not seeing it right now.”