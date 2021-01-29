Biden’s Bipartisan Dream Is Already Over

In December 2017, President Trump signed an executive order dramatically reducing the sizes of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah, opening the door to oil and gas drilling on formerly protected land. Last week, as part of a flurry of first day executive actions, President Biden signed an order launching a review of those monuments’ boundaries. This is a niche policy story in the grand scheme of things and the move attracted scant attention, save for the criticisms from Utah Republicans that one might have expected. But even hardened cynics might have been surprised by the argument to which those criticisms were appended. In a statement, Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, and Utah’s House delegation, not satisfied with the claim that Biden’s move would lead to the “unilateral” enlargement of the monuments, said too that a boundary review would “only deepen divisions in this country.” “President Biden championed a message of unity during his campaign,” it reads, “and we stand ready to work across party lines towards a permanent solution.”

The statement, issued literally the day of the inauguration, was a both preview of the years to come and an early sign of the dynamics that are already shaping more consequential policy fights. If Mitt Romney, the GOP’s supposed man of reason, can, just weeks after a deadly riot instigated by his own party, exploit the anxieties provoked by that event to condemn the expansion of two national monuments practically no one in this country has heard of as “divisive,” then no part of the Biden agenda, no matter how mundane, is safe from attack. And it’s already clear that the coming hits against the administration will continue to take advantage of the president’s own words.

Mitch McConnell’s defenses of the filibuster and refusal to approve a power-sharing agreement for the management of the evenly divided Senate, for instance, have been peppered with appeals to bipartisanship. “If the talk of unity and common ground is to have meaning, and certainly if the rules from 20 years ago are to be our guide,” he said on the Senate floor the day after the inauguration, “then I cannot imagine the Democratic leader would rather hold up the power-sharing agreement than simply affirm that his side won’t be breaking this standing rule of the Senate.” The fact McConnell happily eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations in 2017 was functionally irrelevant—the standoff on power-sharing was plainly motivated by McConnell’s confidence that an end to the filibuster, if it comes, can be sold to the public as an unprecedented low in partisan politics and the end of the Senate as a noble institution.