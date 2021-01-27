Fine, Keep the Filibuster. Kill the 60-Vote Requirement Instead.

“I will not vote to bust the filibuster under any condition, on anything that you can think of,” Manchin told The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent. “I believe very strongly in bipartisanship.”

Manchin is regurgitating one of the most common defenses of the procedure: that it forces bipartisanship, which is its own innate good. What senators and filibuster-defenders want is to return to an idealized bipartisan past. The filibuster should force compromise and bipartisanship; the fact that it doesn’t is almost immaterial. Instead of fixing the filibuster, they seem to argue, the filibuster should fix the senators.

That seems unlikely to happen in time to rescue Joe Biden’s first term. And it doesn’t explain the extent of the filibuster’s appeal. Senators like Manchin and Sinema seem to want to protect it as a means of signaling to their constituents that Democrats will be unable to go too far. Neither wishes to be seen as too loyal to a Democratic Party that isn’t particularly popular in their home states, and all senators have easy access to polling that shows how much Americans (claim to) value cooperation and compromise over ideological fealty.