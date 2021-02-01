I Bought Tens of Thousands of Dollars of GameStop Stock. And I Have No Regrets.

This was when the real bleeding began—not in the sense of losses, but rather in the commingling of cautious, old school stock investors with the sordid black sheep of that other subreddit. It was kind of like the Chicago River, which when overrun with rain sends the sewage destined for St. Louis back up into Lake Michigan, clouding the potable water with the nastiest of the nasty.

Because make no mistake, r/WallStreetBets is a sewer. “Like 4chan found a Bloomberg Terminal” is the motto. Every day, self-described “autists” push each other to make exorbitant bets on wild potential swings in the market. The bread and butter of the forum is options—we bet on derivatives that give us the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a stock based on a specific price set in the future. It’s a highly speculative form of trading that allows us to spend a lot less money than we would buying a regular stock, while taking on more risk. The chance of a regular stock dropping to zero is rare—bankruptcy would be a reason for this to happen, and you can usually get out before it tanks—but the risk of an option dropping to zero is very high. Most bets, actually, result in a loss. There’s code for these weekly options in WSB—“FDs”—which translate, as the board’s FAQ section explains, to “Faggot’s Delight,” because more than likely by the end of the week you are going to get bent over a barrel, so to speak. And if that kind of language shocks you, as it shocked me, you would do well to prepare yourself before visiting the website.

If the internet is the Wild West, then WSB is the OK Corral, pitting Gay Bears (those who bet the market will go down) against the Bull Gang (those who bet the markets will rise). I offer no defense for the behavior of its population, which can be repulsive, juvenile, aggressive, and outlandish—which is how they prefer it. Some might claim the locker room talk of this basement boiler room isn’t meant to be demeaning, but rather serves as a ritual to bind us together—we are, after all, the warped echo of a larger, more established industry, which also knowingly couches its repellant phrases in irony. “One of us” is a common chant—think Matthew McConaughey thumping his chest in Wolf of Wall Street, which, alongside The Big Short, is our generation’s Wall Street. The language used in society to demean women, homosexuals, “perverts,” the disabled, and the neurodivergent is used here not to debase but to collect into a collective—that’s how I’ve seen it justified, anyway. But the truth is we’re not a collective; we’re a horde, and the language isn’t uplifting—it’s a form of hazing and it’s utterly contemptible.

Thankfully, no one person speaks for, or exemplifies, r/WallStreetBets. Like in politics, the price of admission puts you in constant contact with people you might otherwise oppose. We’re all here, ultimately, for one shared purpose: to catch a hot take on the next big bubble.