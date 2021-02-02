The White Tiger Inverts the Indian Rags-to-Riches Story

Thus, the film reveals how deep caste and class divisions are between the developers, the beneficiaries of development, and the never-to-be-developed, within “developing” India. Mixing metaphors, Bahrani characterizes brutally exploited and exploitative Indians as “chickens in a coop,” except one of them is born a white tiger, who figures out how to flee his cage. The coop is as much the satellite-city skyscraper apartment as the straw huts, in which hundreds of millions of Indians sleep hungry. Driving around Delhi and its ever-growing satellites, Balram bears witness to this tale of two cities as Ashok, the Stork, and a right-hand man, The Mongoose (Vijay Maurya), negotiate bribes with politicians such as the Great Socialist (Swaroop Sampath), parodying the self-enriching corruption that’s the flip side of “development” in India.

This is where I found Bahrani’s The White Tiger to be radical. True to the source material, it shows Balram eventually taking control of his life to an extent that eludes Indians of his means—including those whose necks he steps on along the way. But helped greatly by Paolo Carnera’s dreamy visuals, Bahrani delivers a cinematic moment that marks a departure from Adiga’s novel. Disillusioned by the elite class he serves, Balram in his powder-blue uniform shirt and navy-blue trousers weaves his way through scoops of human excrement in an abandoned patch of land—the type of area that, in the big city as well as bumblefuck India, doubles as public toilet. Pulling down his pants, he squats face-to-face with a fellow bottom-dweller, both baring their asses. Slowly, one smiles, the other mirrors him, and together they end up uncontrollably laughing.

Perhaps in keeping with mystical poet Rumi’s line, “Silence is the language of God,” Bahrani has delivered such transcendental wordless moments in his previous movies. In 2009’s Goodbye Solo, a Senegalese immigrant in Winston-Salem agrees to drive, for much-needed money, an old biker guy to Blowing Rock in the North Carolina mountains, from which the biker matter-of-factly says he will jump. In the lead-up to the event, the two become great friends, which makes saying goodbye a devastating experience that neither party can possibly have the right words for—so Bahrani leaves us with the two men taking a last fond look at each other from dueling distance. In 2014’s 99 Homes, a standoff involving cops and a resident about to be evicted holds a mirror to a Florida evictor’s cruelty, causing him to walk away from his soulless venture; the film abruptly closes with the smile of the child of the resident he opted not to evict. In The White Tiger, this transcendental wordlessness takes the form of two men realizing the absurdity of their situation—and their world.