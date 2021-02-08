Tesla’s Bitcoin Buy Is a Reckless, Destructive Troll

The Bitcoin buy is also a clear indictment of Tesla’s, and Musk’s, image as an environmentally conscious innovator. There are few speculative assets more harmful to the climate than Bitcoin, which consumes a colossal amount of electricity. In an added irony, the SEC filing showed that Tesla had continued its long-standing practice of selling carbon credits. In 2020, Tesla sold about $1.58 billion worth of these credits—almost exactly the value of the Bitcoin purchased. It appears that to bulk up its paltry balance sheet (Tesla is a perennial money-loser), the company sold environmental credits and then funneled the proceeds into the digital equivalent of burning coal.

Tesla sold environmental credits and then funneled the proceeds into the digital equivalent of burning coal.

Despite the proselytizing of its adherents, Bitcoin’s value is highly variable and dependent on public opinion. For months, a kind of informal influence campaign has been underway, in which prominent investors and tech executives have embraced Bitcoin—at times as a form of digital gold, in other cases as an alternative to the U.S. dollar. Led by Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, and Michael Saylor , the MicroStrategy CEO who recently led a conference for companies interested in buying large tranches of Bitcoin—and boosted by lesser-known personalities like the Winklevoss twins—investors have been talking up Bitcoin with an enthusiasm to match its rising cost. In late January, when Musk added #bitcoin to his Twitter bio and then tweeted, “In retrospect, it was inevitable,” the price of Bitcoin increased by 17 percent . (Musk has joked that he wouldn’t mind being paid in Bitcoin . He has also in recent weeks tweeted exuberantly in favor of Dogecoin, a jokey digital currency whose rock-bottom value and trading volume have skyrocketed in response to his remarks.)