Does Jack Dorsey Have Any Clue What He’s Doing?

Whether Twitter knows what to do with these tens of millions of users is another question entirely, one that went unasked by analysts on the call. Recent reporting about Twitter shows a company in perpetual disarray, promising a soon-to-be “decentralized” service that empowers users while paradoxically assuring investors that it’s taking more control over its platform. Meanwhile, instead of procuring more staff to address issues of harassment and content moderation, Twitter has introduced a test product that asks users themselves to act as moderators, flagging inappropriate content and adding context to avoid the spread of fake news. But this seems like yet another tactic to avoid responsibility for the content on its site. Anyone who has spent more than a few hours on Twitter knows that its user base is supremely incapable of policing itself.

If Twitter has any sense of its future, it seems to lie in doubling down on targeted advertising and copying features from competitors. As Segal said during the earnings call, the company has been working on a product called “Twitter Click ID, which will help you attribute a click from Twitter to an advertiser’s website without a cookie as the world moves away from cookies over time.” The company is also trying to appeal to small-business advertisers and to create more opportunities to buy products via tweets. And it’s looking at ways to diversify its business model, with a subscription-based, ad-free Twitter floated as one possibility. But in terms of products and features, everything new and novel with Twitter can be sourced to a competitor: Twitter now offers Fleets (ephemeral posts, a feature that many companies have copied from Snapchat), Spaces (an audio hangout feature copied from buzzy startup Clubhouse), and Revue, a newsletter company it recently purchased.