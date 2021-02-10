Does Jack Dorsey Have Any Clue What He’s Doing?

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president, is permanently banned from Twitter. If you didn’t see this coming—if you expected Trump to return to shit-posting after being sent to the corner for a time-out of indefinite duration—that’s understandable. There’s been little clarity about just what Twitter intends to do with Trump, or any similarly toxic users, in the long term. The news about his lifelong ban wasn’t shared in Tuesday’s Twitter earnings call . Instead, it was announced Wednesday by Ned D. Segal, the company’s CFO, in an interview on CNBC.

As for the earnings call, it offered a grim look at a long-struggling, highly valued public company whose executive leadership seems to have no sense of what its users want. Referring vaguely to a multiyear product roadmap, and hinting at success on tackling the ubiquitous problem of harassment, CEO Jack Dorsey and Segal pronounced Twitter in excellent health. Revenues—85 percent of which come from advertising—are up, along with the service’s user base: The company reports 192 million “average monetizable [daily active users],” 80 percent of whom are in the United States.