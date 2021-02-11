The Damnable Senators of the Republican Party

Some Republican senators appeared moved by the presentation. Others were not. “Well, you know, I mean, you have a summer where people all over the country were doing similar kinds of things,” Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said after the presentation, apparently referring to the George Floyd protests and riots last year. “I don’t know what the other side will show from Seattle and Portland and other places.” Looting a Target is hardly the equivalent of trawling the Capitol building for lawmakers to murder, unless you’re looking to explicitly shirk your constitutional duty in a way that will play well on Fox News. If anything, it almost reads as a defense of the attack: The “other side” got to burn things down, so why couldn’t our guys?

“We want justice, but that doesn’t mean that we can go against what we believe to be constitutionally limited authority,” South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds argued. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who tried to overturn the election results on Trump’s behalf, made the incredulous claim that the connection between Trump and the riot was “strikingly absent.” Florida Senator Rick Scott told reporters after the presentation that it was “vindictive” and a “complete waste of time.” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who tried to call the White House mid-riot to get Trump to stop it, ridiculed the House managers for suggesting “somehow that Trump is a secret member of the Proud Boys.”

These are not serious people, and they should not be taken seriously. Every GOP senator knows that Trump’s supporters fervently listen to him and carry out his wishes. The bond between Trump and his most devoted loyalists is the reason why so many of these Republican lawmakers embraced him over the past five years to varying degrees; it’s why they defend him now and why they might even have forgiven him even if the mob had claimed the lives of their colleagues. To be skeptical of the dynamic between him and his base is to say the jury is still out on gravity. They do not doubt Trump was deeply and personally responsible for what happened on January 6. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, like Graham, reportedly tried to contact Trump during the riot to urge him to call off his supporters. Other Republican lawmakers made the same futile effort. In the heat of the moment on that fateful day, every single person in Washington knew who was responsible for the attack.