The Spectacular Fall of The Lincoln Project

The allegations against Weaver have subsumed the Lincoln Project in recent weeks. At least 21 men have said that Weaver had sent them sexually suggestive messages over Twitter and, in some cases, offered professional help in exchange for sex. Those messages, according to The New York Times, “did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and none of the men accused Mr. Weaver of unlawful conduct. Rather, many of them described feeling preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work, and believing they had to engage with his repeated messaging or lose a professional opportunity.”



In earlier statements about the allegations against Weaver, The Lincoln Project insisted that its founders were unaware of any improper behavior until quite recently. In a brash statement released after his actions were first reported, the group denounced him as “a predator, a liar, and an abuser,” while also claiming, “The totality of his deceptions are beyond anything any of us could have imagined and we are absolutely shocked and sickened by it. Like so many, we have been betrayed and deceived by John Weaver. We are grateful beyond words that at no time was John Weaver in the physical presence of any member of The Lincoln Project.”



But subsequent reporting has strongly suggested that the group’s founders were aware of the allegations for months and that they were an “open secret” for much of 2020. Nevertheless, according to reporting from New York, the Lincoln Project continued to hire interns recommended by Weaver even “after receiving a warning he would dangle job opportunities to potential victims.” Weaver was placed on medical leave in August, but many suspected he was being sidelined as a result of his misbehavior. Several former Lincoln Project have asked to be released from NDAs so they can speak openly about Weaver’s conduct.

