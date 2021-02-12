Death to the Inspirational News Story

But these stories don’t show what is right and good about America so much as they lay bare what is deeply broken. Taken as a whole, they paint a portrait of millions of people living on a shoestring and making desperate choices in order to cover their basic needs. Nearly every inspirational story of immense perseverance or unlikely generosity ends up just being an individual and temporary response to a much larger systemic failure.

The questions these stories raise always remain unspoken in the coverage. The smiling hosts never ask: Why do we have a health care and labor system that leaves workers unable to afford treatment or without the ability to take a day off to see a doctor? Why does lunch debt even exist? Why is GoFundMe one of the largest insurers in the country? (Even the platform’s CEO recognizes this as unsustainable: In the last year, a person in the United States has started a Covid-related fundraiser on GoFundMe every two minutes. “We are proud of the role that GoFundMe plays in connecting those in need with those who are ready to help,” CEO Tim Cadogan wrote. “But our platform was never meant to be a source of support for basic needs, and it can never be a replacement for robust federal Covid-19 relief.”)

These stories also offer partial views; we rarely revisit these subjects after their moment in the spotlight: The school whose lunch debt was paid by a magnanimous nine-year-old? Those debts have started accruing again. The man whose colleagues’ generosity helped him get to chemotherapy appointments? He beat cancer, but the vast majority of cancer patients who turn to friends and colleagues to help them overcome a health care system stacked against them are never able to pay their bills.