Death to the Inspirational News Story

Earlier this month, Alondra Carmona, a high school student in Houston, learned that her mother had been laid off from her job at the Port of Houston. Her mother had kept the layoff a secret from her daughters for months, not wanting to worry them, but now the family was behind on rent and facing eviction. Carmona was a senior in high school and had been admitted to Barnard College with a scholarship. Still, the financial aid wasn’t enough to cover the full cost of attending college and Carmona had saved for months to make up the difference.

Carmona approached the Barnard financial aid office, explaining the situation, but they informed her that they would not be increasing her financial aid—which was $60,000 toward the annual tuition of $78,000. She gave her savings to her mother to pay rent anyway. “Everything was falling apart,” Carmona told The Washington Post. “My mom needed help. That’s the least I could do. It doesn’t compare to everything that she has done for us.”

Carmona’s story is the rare one with a happy ending—the GoFundMe she set up to help cover costs went viral; her story was featured on Good Morning America. The resulting coverage led to a flood of donations, and as of this writing, she has $165,000 to help pay for her schooling and help her mother get back on her feet.