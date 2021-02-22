The GOP Is Imploding in Spectacular Fashion

The fissures among Republican voters make the GOP look like the scene after an earthquake. This Sunday, Trump will return from Elba to address the rightwing CPAC convention in Orlando. While predicting the precise turns of a Trump speech is as difficult as guessing what Ted Cruz will do next to humiliate himself, it is a safe bet that the defrocked president will not be pitching Republican unity. Yet the hunger for Trump endures: 59 percent of GOP voters in the Suffolk/USA Today poll want Trump to run again in 2024. Meanwhile, traditional conservative Republicans feel increasingly uncomfortable in their own party. A Gallup Poll, conducted earlier this month, found that only 78 percent of self-identified Republicans have a favorable view of their own party, which is a dramatic 12-point drop since the election.

There is a risk in overreacting to numbers like these. Karlyn Bowman, a polling analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, explains, “I think we have to see where things are headed. Party ID tends to bounce around. But it has been a bad few months for the Republicans.”

Predicting congressional elections 20 months in advance is also a fool’s game. But fidelity to Trump is, at minimum, complicating Republican efforts to win back the Senate. A delayed Census report means that we do not yet fully understand how many House seats the Republicans may gain from redistricting.

The battle lines are obvious, though, for the Senate. The Republicans have an opportunity to pick up seats in Georgia and Arizona, since fledgling Senate Democrats Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly were only elected to two-year terms. But Trump’s vicious feuds with the Republican governors of both states makes a mockery of unified GOP Senate campaigns. In Ohio, Trumpism has also forced popular GOP incumbent Rob Portman into retirement. While tilting Republican in recent elections, Ohio tends to reward mainstream GOP candidates rather than hard-right fanatics. But the top contenders for the Republican Senate nomination are vying to prove they are more loyal to Trump than Rudy Giuliani, a stance that may not play well in the 2022 general election. For example, former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel, in his third race for the Senate, thundered in declaring his candidacy for Portman’s seat, “Watching this sham and unconstitutional impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run for U.S. Senate.”