The GOP Is Imploding in Spectacular Fashion

The difficulty in deciphering the lasting effects of the pandemic on our politics adds an important caveat to all political predictions. As Republican strategist and pollster David Winston rightly puts it, “One thing our political system doesn’t react well to is huge-scale sociological change. And we’re right in the middle of it.” But in the short term, the omens do not look propitious for the Republicans. With the pandemic easing, the economy seems poised for a dramatic takeoff. According to a new survey by the Conference Board, 82 percent of corporate CEOs expect an uptick in the economy over the next six months. That’s the most dramatic statement of business optimism in the survey since 2004. The tragedies that have accompanied the massive power failures in Texas suggest that swing voters may be reluctant to ever again put the Republicans in charge of the electrical grid.

The fissures among Republican voters makes the GOP look like the scene after an earthquake. This Sunday, Trump will return from Elba to address the right-wing CPAC convention in Orlando, Florida. While predicting the precise turns of a Trump speech is as difficult as guessing what Ted Cruz will do next to humiliate himself, it is a safe bet that the defrocked president will not be pitching Republican unity. Yet the hunger for Trump endures: 59 percent of GOP voters in the Suffolk/USA Today poll want Trump to run again in 2024. Meanwhile, traditional conservative Republicans feel increasingly uncomfortable in their own party. A Gallup poll, conducted earlier this month, found that only 78 percent of self-identified Republicans have a favorable view of their own party, which is a dramatic 12-point drop since the election.

There is a risk in overreacting to numbers like these. Karlyn Bowman, a polling analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, explains, “I think we have to see where things are headed. Party ID tends to bounce around. But it has been a bad few months for the Republicans.”