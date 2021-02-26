The Incalculable Debt That America Owes Black People

But let us suppose, for the sake of argument, that the debt owed to the former slaves had been calculated contemporaneously but never paid. Would the fact that the debt wasn’t paid somehow cancel the debt? Of course not. It’s still there until paid or discharged through bankruptcy or other court judgment. As with claims to restore rightful ownership of stolen artwork, heirs could continue to pursue collection of that debt no matter how much time has passed.

It’s impossible to know what such a debt would be had it been acknowledged after the war or even who the litigants would have been then. Slaves could certainly sue their most recent owners, but they probably would have recourse as well against previous owners, slave traders, banks that financed such trade, and African tribal chiefs who sold them into slavery in the first place. Such a litigation would be complicated indeed. Some cases might succeed, but most would probably be doomed to fail because those liable were killed or bankrupted in the war.

The impediments to pursuing slavery litigation today are even more monumental. Proper records were never kept. Most slaves didn’t have official names or birth certificates; often they didn’t even know where they came from in the first place. They may have had very little idea who actually owned them. And calculating damages over centuries quickly runs into numbers in the trillions of dollars, when compound interest is included. This is simply not a practical avenue for redress.

It makes more sense to view the debt owed to the descendants of former slaves in moral terms—and to devise public policies that acknowledge the debt and make a reasonable effort to bring about some sort of compensation. Even if it comes nowhere near to making the descendants of slaves whole, as a tort case would, a reparations program can nevertheless help bring closure to the ugliest and longest-festering crime in American history.