It Will Save Your Life and End This Damn Pandemic

Dr. John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, understands that some people are worried about potential side effects. “But here’s the thing: Everything is a balance. There’s a substantial risk of people dying of Covid, and that’s a real, apparent, present danger now. So, you have to balance that against a low, and possibly nonexistent, risk of rare events occurring for the vaccine recipient,” he said. And part of the hesitations around safety have to do with flawed risk analysis. “Across society, people’s assessment of risk is often just way off the mark,” he said. “There’s a very small risk of a vaccine side effect. There’s a very significant risk of getting and dying of Covid.”

For some communities—particularly communities of color—questions about the vaccine often go deeper, to centuries of medical marginalization and abuse. “Black Americans remember Tuskegee. Hispanic Americans may fear harassment by ICE,” Dr. Jerome Adams, surgeon general of the U.S., has said. On Friday, President Biden toured the Pfizer manufacturing site in Michigan and said in a speech, “We all know there’s a history in this country of having subjected certain communities to terrible medical abuses in the past. But if there’s one message to cut through to everyone in this country, it’s this: The vaccines are safe.”

A new national survey found that initial skepticism about the vaccines in communities of color has been replaced with widespread acceptance. For instance, while 35 percent of Black Americans said in November they would get the vaccine if offered, that rate shot up to 59 percent in February. This is in marked contrast to other groups like one-third of white Republicans who have consistently rejected the vaccine.

Rather than medical mistrust, the major issue facing communities of color is a lack of access to vaccinations—the time off work needed to book and attend appointments; information on why, how, and where to get vaccinated; appointments in their neighborhoods that aren’t snatched up by others. Across the country, the vaccine rollout has been appallingly unequal, with white Americans taking vaccination slots two or three times more than Black and Hispanic Americans. Many people don’t know how or where to get the vaccine—but that knowledge gap is wider in communities of color, research shows. Bodega owners in New York, for example, have been eligible for shots since Jan. 11, but many didn’t know that.