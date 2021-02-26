It Will Save Your Life and End This Damn Pandemic

But that’s understandable, said Blackstock, who is a primary care and HIV physician and a former assistant commissioner at the New York City health department, especially because there was little education or outreach to health workers before the vaccines began rolling out. Answering questions about them—like whether you still need a shot after having Covid-19 (yes)—is as important as nailing the distribution of the vaccine, experts said. “Yes, it seems like it was developed really quickly, yes, I could understand your concern about that,” Blackstock told me. “And then you can ask permission to say, ‘Can I share some information with you that you may not be aware of, or that might be helpful in your understanding of the vaccine?’”

The Covid vaccines are a marvel of science, a “triumph”—incredibly safe, overwhelmingly effective, and, in the United States, expected to be available to anyone who wants them by this summer. But there’s the rub: anyone who wants them. The next challenge of the pandemic isn’t scientific or medical; it’s personal. Will enough people get vaccinated to bring the pandemic to heel?

Addressing this challenge can be as straightforward as listening, understanding, and responding to concerns, experts say. And that response is as simple as this: The vaccines can save your life and the lives of everyone you love. They will be a critical tool for ending the pandemic.