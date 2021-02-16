Why West Virginia’s Vaccine Rollout Puts New York and California to Shame

Making sign-ups easy is another major factor. New Mexico was among the first to create a centralized registration system, which allowed the state to “manage the situation much more easily—and for the consumer, it’s one place to go,” Kates said. Otherwise, confusion can reign: “Where do I sign up, when do I sign up, how do I sign up? It’s different all over the country; it’s different if you live in this county or that county. That is a cumbersome and not efficient or transparent way to organize this.” In New York, for instance, you can sign up at pharmacies, hospitals, local health departments, and state-run distribution sites—and they all have different systems. In New Jersey, on the other hand, you can register through the state, but you can also comb through appointments at each vaccination site—each with its own link. Some states, like California and Florida, allow preregistration, but in others, residents must snag vaccine slots as they appear. Complicated sign-up systems also reinforce patterns of inequity, bringing those who have good internet connections, technical savvy, or assistance from relatives to the front of the line, instead of those who need it the most. West Virginia also offers a phone registration system, so those without good internet connections or technological know-how can still book appointments.

Prioritization has also varied in each state, and those priorities have been subject to change, often leaving both vaccinators and the public confused. “So that has created a challenging, confusing, and complicated rollout across the country,” Kates said. But narrow prioritization isn’t holding the United States back now—about 150 million people, or around half of the population, are eligible for vaccines. And more importantly, Kates said, pitting speed against prioritizing the vulnerable is a false dichotomy. “The juxtaposition has been speed versus equity, and I don’t think they have to be at odds with each other. I think that you can really focus on getting shots in arms and equity at the same time,” she said. “Equity has to be at the forefront of all these approaches across the country, but you can still do a speedy approach. We can do both.”

“If somebody throws one away here, they’re gonna get a personal visit—probably from me followed by the governor.”

Perhaps the most important lesson is to be flexible and adapt as the situation evolves. When Hoyer heard about cases in other states where vaccinators discarded doses instead of giving them to people outside of the priority group, he laughed in disbelief: “If somebody throws one away here, they’re gonna get a personal visit—probably from me followed by the governor.” Identifying backup appointments among priority groups, and then making rare exceptions when there are a few leftover doses, can help stretch each vial. “Every shot you get in an arm potentially saves a life,” Hoyer remembers the governor telling him.

In any fast-moving, high-stakes operation like this, there are sure to be mistakes, and no system will be right for everyone. “What we did right in West Virginia—I would not be doing a service [in] trying to impose the exact West Virginia model on somebody else,” said Hoyer. Even within the state, the task force has helped counties develop what each vaccination plan would look like, depending on their needs and capabilities: Those with bigger populations created mass vaccination sites, while those with harder-to-reach residents even went door to door to vaccinate. But successful campaigns all started with strong, top-level collaboration to make the process as easy as possible while focusing on those at particular risk. And that can be the difference between life and death.