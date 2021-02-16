Why West Virginia’s Vaccine Rollout Puts New York and California to Shame

In West Virginia, decisions like these were easy to make because of another advantage in planning: the state set up the 10,000-square-foot National Guard armory as a socially distanced, well-ventilated headquarters for the task force, with 60 in-person workstations and remote conferencing. If they needed to discuss the pharmacy rollout decisions, for instance, they could simply walk over to the pharmacy representative and chat about their options. This kind of coordination has been difficult for other states, Kates said, “especially some of the hard-hit ones [that] were still dealing with the immediate effects of Covid and struggling even to deal with the testing needs, the contact-tracing needs, the hospital capacity issues.” Different states were in very different places, she said. But those with a good precedent for working together in crises, that began planning early, were able to move quickly on the vaccine rollout.

Making sign-ups easy is another major factor. New Mexico was among the first to create a centralized registration system, which allowed the state to “manage the situation much more easily—and for the consumer, it’s one place to go,” Kates said. Otherwise, confusion can reign: “Where do I sign up, when do I sign up, how do I sign up? It’s different all over the country; it’s different if you live in this county or that county. That is a cumbersome and not efficient or transparent way to organize this.” In New York, for instance, you can sign up at pharmacies, hospitals, local health departments, and state-run distribution sites—and they all have different systems. In New Jersey, on the other hand, you can register through the state, but you can also comb through appointments at each vaccination site—each with its own link. Some states, like California and Florida, allow preregistration, but in others, residents must snag vaccine slots as they appear. Complicated sign-up systems also reinforce patterns of inequity, bringing those who have good internet connections, technical savvy, or assistance from relatives to the front of the line, instead of those who need it the most. West Virginia also offers a phone registration system, so those without good internet connections or technological know-how can still book appointments.

Prioritization has also varied in each state, and those priorities have been subject to change, often leaving both vaccinators and the public confused. “So that has created a challenging, confusing, and complicated rollout across the country,” Kates said. But narrow prioritization isn’t holding the United States back now—about 150 million people, or around half of the population, are eligible for vaccines. And more importantly, Kates said, pitting speed against prioritizing the vulnerable is a false dichotomy. “The juxtaposition has been speed versus equity, and I don’t think they have to be at odds with each other. I think that you can really focus on getting shots in arms and equity at the same time,” she said. “Equity has to be at the forefront of all these approaches across the country, but you can still do a speedy approach. We can do both.”