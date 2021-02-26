New President, Same Old Forever War

Airstrikes are a constant of the forever war—a perverse form of continuity between presidential administrations of both parties. After spending years ramping up the drone war in several countries, President Barack Obama on his last day in office authorized an airstrike against an Al Qaeda training camp in Syria. More than 100 people died, according to the Defense Department. That last-minute show of force dovetailed smoothly with the beginning of Trump’s administration, which quickly launched a disastrous counterterrorism mission in Yemen that killed at least 35 people, including 8-year-old Nawar Al Awlaki—the third member of the Al Awlaki family, all American citizens, to be killed by U.S. forces in Yemen. On January 19, 2021, the day before Biden assumed the presidency, Africom—the regional command covering U.S. forces in Africa—launched an airstrike against militants in Somalia. Little changed when Biden took office: The conflict-monitoring website Airwars has found evidence of four airstrikes in Somalia in the last month, likely conducted by the CIA or U.S. partners.

The airstrikes are only the most visible expression of American empire. A recent USA Today investigation found that over the last three years, U.S. counterterrorism operations took place in 85 countries. To its credit, the Biden administration announced it would decrease support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen, which has pushed millions of people to the brink of famine, but we still don’t know exactly what kind of assistance the U.S. will continue to offer Saudi Arabia or whether the ongoing CIA war against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula—a much-hyped Qaeda affiliate that has never launched a successful attack against the “homeland”—will change in any respect. And there’s still the matter of those 84 other countries.