New President, Same Old Forever War

The strike was defensive in nature, but was a response to the three attacks endangering Americans in Iraq this month, the official said. — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) February 26, 2021

Making this situation more complex, U.S. forces are training Iraq’s formal military and counterterrorism units, who fight alongside the very militias the U.S. just bombed. The pretzel logic at work is emblematic of the decades-long quagmire the U.S. has created in the Middle East: We can’t defend one part of our coalition except by bombing another (unacknowledged) portion of it. And with NATO deploying thousands more soldiers to Iraq, and talk of the U.S. altering an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1, the American military footprint in the greater Middle East shows no signs of decreasing—just as Biden promised on the campaign trail.

Beltway insiders characterized the latest Syria strike as a strong , measured, and—a favorite descriptor of think tankers and professional hawks—“ proportiona l ” deterrent to Iranian aggression, one that will surely lure Iran back to the negotiating table over its nuclear program. It’s not clear how that approach is somehow more persuasive than not bombing Iranian assets (as well as not imposing sanctions on the country, which have strengthened Iranian conservatives and devastated the economy). In fact, it’s not even clear whom the U.S. killed and whether Iran actually supports them: “Little is known about the group, including whether it is backed by Iran or related to the organizations that used the facilities the American air strikes targeted on Thursday. Some American officials contend that the group is merely a front for one of the better-known Shia militias,” The New York Times report ed .