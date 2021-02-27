The Democrats Are Blocking a $15 Minimum Wage

According to the Center for Economic Policy and Research, the national minimum wage in this country rose in tandem with both inflation and productivity gains in the workforce until around 1968. If this had continued, the federal minimum today would be over $24. Instead, it is $7.25, the wage set by the last increase 12 years ago. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a Republican, objected to another increase on the grounds that he’d made a mere $6 an hour as a cook in South Dakota in the 1970s. It was quickly noted on social media that this would amount to more than $20 an hour today given inflation—or over 175 percent more than the current federal minimum wage. The provision in the coronavirus relief package he was objecting to, which the House of Representatives passed early Saturday, would gradually raise the federal minimum to just $15 dollars an hour—not next year, or the year after that, or the year after that, but by 2025.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday found that 59 percent of Americans support the proposal. In November, voters in Florida, who rejected Joe Biden, approved increasing their state’s minimum wage to $15 by more than 20 points. This was no surprise: Every state wage increase referendum since 1996 has passed. And the consensus within the electorate has been joined, in recent years, by an increasing consensus among economists that graduated wage increases have negligible impacts on employment. For a 2019 paper published in The Quarterly Journal of Economics, UMass-Amherst’s Arindrajit Dube and his colleagues examined 138 state minimum wage increases from 1979 to 2019 and found, as he explained this week in The Washington Post, that “the number of low wage jobs barely budged.” “The finding held, as well, even when the minimum wage was set at a fairly high rate compared with the state’s median wage (the highest being around 60 percent of the median wage),” he wrote. “We found no effect on employment at levels significantly above the minimum wage.”

$15 an hour is not a living wage, nor is it a sweeping solution to inequality in this country.

While the demand for a $15 minimum wage has become a central plank in the progressive agenda over the last decade, it’s worth being clear about the scale of change it would actually bring about. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that raising the wage would benefit 32 million workers. Hundreds of thousands would be lifted out of poverty. But $15 an hour is not a living wage, nor is it a sweeping solution to inequality in this country. It would not fundamentally restructure our economy in any way. Raising the minimum wage is best understood as the ground floor of welfare policy. In fact, it’s the basement⁠—a high aspiration for those whose expectations are subterranean. And, this week, our lawmakers couldn’t manage it.