As governor, DeSantis refuses to impose a statewide order requiring the wearing of masks in public. That distinguishes Florida from 35 other states that require it, including many very conservative ones like Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming. But Orlando, where the CPAC conference is taking place, is situated in Orange County, which operates under an emergency executive order issued June 24 that requires that “every person working, living, visiting, or doing business … wear a Face Covering consistent with the current CDC guideline while in a place that is open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors.”

In urging the CPAC crowd to wear masks, Schneider and Patrick made brief reference to another embattled conservative ideal in the Trump era: the rule of law.

In urging the CPAC crowd to wear masks, Schneider and Patrick made brief reference to another embattled conservative ideal in the Trump era: the rule of law. “We conservatives believe in the rule of law,” Schneider said. “We need to comply with the laws of this county that we’re in.” Patrick’s confusing reference to “the ordinances that they have as their private property” sounds like an invocation of the rule of law that she abruptly transformed midsentence to an appeal to private property rights. Perhaps the reason these rule-of-law refrains were so half-hearted was that the whole notion may not have survived the 2020 election results and the Capitol Hill putsch of January 6.

Or perhaps Schneider and Patrick soft-pedaled the rule-of-law argument because Orange County and DeSantis are in some conflict at the moment about whether the county mask ordinance still stands. County Mayor Jerry Demings—yes, in Orange County they call the county chief “mayor”—has said the mask ordinance remains very much in effect. But one day before the CPAC conference, DeSantis issued a Florida state executive order that “suspends the collection of fines and penalties associated with COVID-19 enforced upon individuals,” and references an earlier executive order saying state mandates “shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.”