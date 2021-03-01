The Subtle Joy of the Small Horror Movie

Without giving too much away, it’s safe to say that this demonic perpetrator is not an individual. This abstract space at the heart of the story, where a murderous ex-boyfriend smoldering over a grudge is usually found, is disconcerting and magnetic. Lucky is about being attacked, and the way harm of various kinds can isolate us, put us beyond the understanding of others, and generally disrupt the direction of one’s life. But there’s no moralizing in the telling of it: Lucky declines to apportion blame between killer and victim, because it doesn’t matter. May doesn’t know what she’s even afraid of, just that she’s afraid, and that’s the subject of the movie.

Last year, Shudder released 26 new titles, most notably Host, a Zoom séance story, and La Llorona, Jayro Bustamanta’s restrained and terrifying film about genocide and ghosts. Its other new offerings in March include Violation, a story of cold-blooded revenge by a lake, and Elza Kephart’s Slaxx, about a line of homicidal jeans. Slaxx uses almost lo-fi theatrical techniques to turn objects into monsters. When a new line of body-shaping jeans begins eating its wearers, a retail outlet’s staff are picked off one by one in a long night of locked-in terror. The denim is haunted by the spirits of agricultural workers at the other end of the supply chain, who fell into harvesting machinery and died. It’s a neat way to tether the clothing store to the outrages of globalized trade, and, crucially, the menace works: The jeans come to life through some excellent puppetry work, and the bites they inflict with their zipper jaws feel horribly realistic. Slaxx transforms one kind of violence—agriculture’s draining demands on workers—into an unexpectedly scary form of cartoonish viciousness.

Violation, by contrast, is a very minimal story told with orchestral abandon. There are no supernatural elements, no special effects, only a betrayal of trust that drives Miriam (played by Madeleine Sims-Fewer, who also co-wrote the movie, with Dusty Mancinelli) over the brink of sanity. Violation goes heavy on sensory information—insects buzz in the background, sunlight dances among prickling hairs. Miriam snaps amid firelight and fog, by dappled water and at the edge of a cold forest. In some subtly revolting scenes late in the film, Violation shows bones being ground to dust and blood decanted between containers with an almost tender fascination, honoring the disgusting beauty of bodies.