The Subtle Joy of the Small Horror Movie

Horror movies have sidled into a dominant place in entertainment; you can hardly have missed how many of them are available on Netflix, or wherever you get your online thrills. On the broadest level, this genre revival is down to the fact that horror movies tend to yield a better return on investment and effort than, say, the average costumed comedy of manners, and Hollywood is low on resources. But Hollywood is also notoriously low on imagination, which is why studios have attempted in vain to reproduce Jordan Peele’s unreproducible 2017 social satire Get Out, creating a whole new subgenre—call it prestige horror, with the usual scare quotes in place—in the process. Recent movies made in this style (Hereditary, Midsommar, A Quiet Place, the It reboot, Promising Young Woman) devote a lot of time to ponderous themes like grief and trauma before wrapping up in a shower of blood and screaming.

That there exists a booming streaming service devoted solely to horror might suggest it is chock-full of more of the same. The appeal of the AMC-owned Shudder, however, is that its offerings are less self-consciously prestige, and prove that big concepts are sometimes best realized on a smaller scale.

Take the new movie Lucky, which will premiere on March 4. Our lead girl is May (Brea Grant, who also wrote the film), a pretty blonde writer of self-help books. One night she is attacked by a masked intruder in her home. She and her husband Ted fend him off, and the assailant vanishes, but the mystery of his identity remains.