The Sexism at the Heart of Cuomo’s Boss State

The nursing home scandal centers on the harm done to elderly residents but concerns, too, the care workers, who, disproportionately, are women of color. (Nursing home residents are also predominantly women, as are informal caregivers.) When Cuomo’s actions crowded sick people into nursing homes, he exposed those women workers, too. Likewise, when Cuomo says he wants New York schools to open five days a week, without a plan to ensure the health of students and teachers alike, he is putting a majority-women workforce at needless risk.

This is not an either/or; in fact, the two stories have collided and collectively chipped away at Cuomo’s bully impunity. The Democrat who stood up to Cuomo over nursing home deaths, and whom Lindsey Boylan referenced in her story of harassment, is New York State assembly member Ron Kim. Before the pandemic, Kim could be found on the streets of Flushing, Queens, a predominantly Asian American and immigrant neighborhood he represents, calling attention to the workplace abuse and death of a young woman, Yang Song, who lived there. During a New York Police Department raid on the Flushing massage parlor where she worked in 2017, Yang fell or jumped from a window and soon after succumbed to her injuries. Her family said a man who represented himself to her as a police officer had sexually assaulted her and pressured her to become an informant. Kim has since supported immigrant women workers fighting workplace abuse and police harassment in massage businesses—for which he was gratuitously criticized by the tabloids—and he backs the efforts to defund the police driven by the summer’s uprisings against police killings. Both these forms of abuse and violence can be intimately connected.

The connections are there, too, on Cuomo’s own professional turf. Before the recent accusations against Cuomo, women who had worked in state government in Albany convened a landmark series of hearings on sexual harassment, as much an issue of sexism and cronyism as it was an abuse of power at work. Women testified to the obstacles they faced in reporting harassment in a range of workplaces, not only in government, and what felt like attempts at cover-ups. Cuomo even commented on the hearings, “I am very proud that New York is the most aggressive state in the country on women’s rights. Anything else we can do on sexual harassment we will do.”