The Sexism at the Heart of Cuomo’s Boss State

“You make that gown look good,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told Dr. Elizabeth Dufort in front of reporters back in May of last year, as she tested the governor for Covid-19 during one of his PowerPoint-packed, dad-joke heavy coronavirus press conferences. When Dr. Dufort asked him to lift his head up and close his eyes, Cuomo paused—”Why do I need to close my eyes?” he asked—and mugged for the press, “You can question the doctor.” The doctor may have known that she was signing up for the governor’s spectacle. Still, Cuomo’s comments belied the fact that he thought teasing her for trying to do her job was just another joke.

Cuomo’s daily televised management of a health crisis by PowerPoint elevated his national profile and somehow garnered him an Emmy. The performances also exposed a cascading series of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo to a wider audience: his mishandling the Covid crisis, along with his attempts to bully lawmakers who sought to hold him to account. “Assemblymember Ron Kim spoke out publicly about the intimidation and abuse he has faced from Governor Cuomo and his aides,” wrote Lindsey Boylan, who had worked for the governor. “I’m compelled to tell my story because no woman should feel forced to hide their experiences of workplace intimidation, harassment and humiliation—not by the governor or anyone else.”

Boylan is one of three women to come forward in the past week, two with multiple allegations of sexual harassment and other abuses of workplace power, and one, who was not working for him, who says the governor made repeated, unwanted sexual advances toward her. Cuomo has alternatively denied and offered non-apologies—“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry.”—for his actions.