Why Are Troops Leading the Vaccination Effort?

At the same time, Biden has not fought particularly hard to keep the minimum wage increase in the final deal. He could have had his vice president overrule the parliamentarian, or more aggressively whipped two Democrats who oppose the proposal. Instead, he conceded the effort’s failure well before it actually happened. As even members of Democratic leadership call on him to use his executive powers to cancel large amounts of student debt unilaterally, he insists on assigning Congress the responsibility of forgiving a much smaller amount. When pressed on this recently, he cited the usual zero sum budgetary politics (the president would rather “use that money to provide money for early education for young children”). Any talk of implementing a national healthcare system akin to those currently vaccinating the citizens of Israel and the United Kingdom is similarly off the table in a Biden presidency.

Comparing the American government’s unlimited appetite for military spending (the amount of the increase in the military budget between 2018 and 2019 rivals the entire military budget of Great Britain) to its paltry and patchwork social services and welfare state is so common a theme on the left that critics often need to come up with creative new formulations of the disparity just to avoid repeating themselves. (As the author Kelsey Atherton recently said on Twitter, Joe Biden “campaigned on raising the annual federal minimum wage from 42% of an F-35A flight hour to 87% of an F-35A flight hour.”) That disparity is also unlikely to be meaningfully reversed any time soon, even with Democrats controlling the government.

This perverse misallocation of resources does lead to some morbidly funny outcomes. What is the National Guard doing, across the country, besides helping with vaccination? As Stars and Stripes writes: “Some of the coronavirus missions have included working in food banks, manning testing sites, helping process unemployment benefits and distributing personal protective equipment.” In other words, the National Guard was simply doing various essential tasks the pandemic revealed our state was too broken to handle. Our unemployment insurance system is so dysfunctional that it needed troops to help administer it. The military is state-building in the United States, after the nation gradually, over a generation, toppled its own government.

Perhaps, with this dysfunctional political system, and a political class unable to shake its addiction to militarism, this is the best we can do. Naomi Klein likes to talk about the possibility of recreating something like the Civilian Conservation Corps, to address climate catastrophe and give meaningful work to young people whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic. It’s a great and inspiring idea. Maybe make it a Non-civilian Conservation Corps and there will be room for it in Joe Biden’s next budget. Biden has promised to veto a Medicare-for-All program, even if it manages to pass Congress, citing the expense. But I’m sure the Pentagon could find funding for a pilot program to send F-35s full of camo-clad Troop Doctors throughout the country to treat civilians at (local economy-boosting!) military clinics. It already happens to be the case that one plank of our government’s plan to reduce carbon emissions is to have the military spend a growing portion of its massive budget on building up the clean energy sector. Maybe political opposition to the Green New Deal would lessen if someone puts the word “Operation:” in front of it.