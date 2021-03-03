John R. MacArthur Is a Disgrace

MacArthur’s columns, which he has been writing for more than a decade, are almost Greenwaldian in their looping logic, the despised enemy often being some liberal cause or other. Here you will find MacArthur comparing the ostracization of Roman Polanski to the persecution of Alfred Dreyfus and attacking the “disgraceful mendacity” of Ronan Farrow, one of the star reporters of #MeToo. (Many of these columns were originally written in French, published in the Quebecois newspaper Le Devoir, then rendered back into English by a translator.) There are also scenes from MacArthur’s life, such as the essay in which he reminisced about cosplaying a spy from a Le Carré novel. My personal favorite is the column where he settled scores with his business partners for leasing their store, Book Culture on the Upper West Side, to The Strand. “Pulling the rug out from under me four days after I buried my mother, herself a lover of books, is too much to let pass unremarked,” MacArthur huffed.

He is, in other words, a crank, and the editors at Harper’s know it. The Publisher’s Note, not unlike the column of a certain former owner of The New Republic, is treated like a fart emanating from an ancient family member at the dinner table, with everyone going about their business as the offensive odor envelops them. The column is buried on a website that does little but showcase what has been published in the magazine’s print edition. (MacArthur is an avowed hater of digital journalism and the internet in general, which he has described as a “gigantic Xerox machine.”) MacArthur frequently invokes the specter of “cancel culture,” an obsession he shares with the Trumpian right, but he is living proof that some people cannot be canceled. He owns the place, after all, leaving his editors no choice but to hope that no one notices the fact that their rich, entitled boss publishes batty drivel on the regular.

But MacArthur’s latest column, “The New McCarthyism,” is an especially egregious case. It is a defense of the reporter Don McNeil, who resigned earlier this year from the Times after it was reported that he had used the n-word in discussions with a group of students. I am not here to relitigate the McNeil affair but to object to MacArthur’s own use of the n-word in his column, which I don’t think Harper’s can possibly defend.