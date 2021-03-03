John R. MacArthur Is a Disgrace

Is there a more embarrassing column on the internet than the Publisher’s Note at Harper’s? This is where you can find the addled musings of John “Rick” MacArthur, the mercurial proprietor of what was once one of this country’s most influential liberal magazines but in recent years has taken a reactionary turn in response to the social justice movements on the left—specifically the #MeToo movement, of which MacArthur is an outspoken opponent, but also identity-based politics more broadly. MacArthur was the proud publisher of the so-called Harper’s letter last summer, which came as protesters around the country were demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd. Many people, myself included, viewed the letter as a critique of identity politics dressed up in banal paeans to the sanctity of free speech.

Normally it would not be worth paying attention to the Publisher’s Note, unless you get a perverse joy (as I and some of my colleagues do) from the daft histrionics of a 64-year-old heir to assorted fortunes. But I feel compelled to call attention to his most recent column, in which he takes the opportunity of a controversy at The New York Times over a racial slur to use that very word himself—a telling act that implicates both Harper’s and those who subscribe to its position on free speech.

MacArthur’s columns, which he has been writing for more than a decade, are almost Greenwaldian in their looping logic, the despised enemy often being some liberal cause or other. Here you will find MacArthur comparing the ostracization of Roman Polanski to the persecution of Alfred Dreyfus, and attacking the “disgraceful mendacity” of Ronan Farrow, one of the star reporters of #MeToo. (Many of these columns were originally written in French, published in the Quebecois newspaper Le Devoir, then rendered back into English by a translator.) There are also scenes from MacArthur’s life, such as the essay in which he reminisced about cosplaying a spy from a Le Carré novel. My personal favorite is the column where he settled scores with his business partners for leasing their store, Book Culture on the Upper West Side, to The Strand. “Pulling the rug out from under me four days after I buried my mother, herself a lover of books, is too much to let pass unremarked,” MacArthur huffed.