Rip Up the Unemployment System and Start Again

In April of last year, I sat down in front of my computer for a Zoom call with my supervisor at the small technology consulting firm where I was an analyst. It was supposed to be one of those routine check-ins, but I quickly realized something was off when the CEO appeared on my screen. The rest followed what by now has become a familiar script for millions of people: mentions of pandemic belt-tightening, layoffs, condolences, and notably, no severance. I was cast out into the growing army of the unemployed. When I later filed for unemployment insurance, I faced a thorny technical and bureaucratic minefield of malfunctioning computer systems, conflicting instructions, and uncertain benefits—along with the promise of future taxes I could hardly afford to pay.

I wasn’t alone. In New York last spring, more than 20 percent of private-sector jobs disappeared almost overnight, according to the state’s Department of Labor. Despite a modest rebound, as of the beginning of this year, New York’s unemployment rate was still hovering above 8 percent. Nationally, the unemployment rate peaked at 14.8 percent, a higher level than seen during the 2008 financial crisis. Black and Latinx workers saw higher unemployment rates than white workers; in April 2020, nearly 20 percent of Latina women were unemployed. As of November, about 37 percent of America’s unemployed had been out of work for 27 weeks or more. Four million people left the workforce altogether. And the firings continue: More than 800,000 people are filing new unemployment claims every week.

For those who must depend on U.I. benefits, navigating the system can be excruciating. It’s not uncommon to wait months for the first check or direct deposit. Automated systems deny benefits to deserving people, while finding a human bureaucrat to speak to can be a herculean challenge. “Funny how fast they deny a claim, but it takes months to be accepted,” a laid-off hotel worker told NBC News back in September. “It’s been a horrible struggle.”