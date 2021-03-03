Rip Up the Unemployment System and Start Again

In my experience, the systems created to administer welfare programs seem deliberately engineered not to work, to obstruct and stymie those people seeking aid. “We’ve disinvested from the administration of [these programs],” said Melissa Boteach, vice president for income security and child care at the National Women’s Law Center.

The result has been much like the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, with people struggling to get the help they need from a dysfunctional system that doesn’t care about them. And like so much else in this pandemic, there are also clear racial inequities in the fallout: Last year, The Washington Post dubbed this recession “the most unequal in modern U.S. history,” citing its disproportionate effect on minority and low-wage workers. These inequities are also reflected in state policies. As economist Kathryn A. Edwards noted, “the states with more Black workers have less generous unemployment benefits.” In Mississippi, for example, weekly unemployment assistance is capped at $235. “So when we look at this picture on a national level,” Edwards noted, “Black workers are less financially supported in unemployment than white workers simply by virtue of where they live.”

In place of government assistance, a culture of mutual aid has developed. Just as with vaccine procurement, people share information, telling one another which websites to visit, which numbers to call, or how to find an actual person on the other end of a phone number. They log onto r/Unemployment or Facebook groups or other online forums, where they air their complaints and ask the essential questions about benefits and access that under-resourced state governments are incapable of addressing. And when, after weeks or months of struggles, someone finally manages to obtain that first payment, they go onto a message board to celebrate and pass on some best practices. “This advice may not help everyone,” wrote one person in New Jersey, reflecting on how unpredictable and variable the U.I. process is, “but I’m sure it could benefit someone.” They then offered almost 700 words of unprompted advice about dealing with New Jersey’s maddening U.I. system.