Chris Cuomo Is Everything Wrong With the Media’s Coverage of Andrew Cuomo

But last spring, Cuomo’s no-nonsense approach was held up as an antidote to Donald Trump. The White House’s public statements, whether coming from press conferences or from Trump’s Twitter account, were rightly believed to be counterproductive at best and deadly at worst. Cuomo, meanwhile, largely played it straight: He was open about the difficult period his state was going through. As Carl Bernstein told CNN last spring, Cuomo was offering “real leadership of the kind the president of the United States should have provided to the American people throughout this crisis, but hasn’t.”



The Cuomo administration’s apparent cover-up of nursing home deaths in the early spring of 2020 has received extensive attention over the last month, and there have always been serious questions about Cuomo’s handling of the virus overall. Cuomo spent much of February and early March downplaying the threat that Covid-19 represented. “Excuse our arrogance as New Yorkers—I speak for [New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio] also on this one—we think we have the best health care system on the planet right here in New York,” Cuomo said on March 2. “So, when you’re saying, what happened in other countries versus what happened here, we don’t even think it’s going to be as bad as it was in other countries.” Less than three weeks later, the state shut down. As The New York Times reported in April, early attempts by “New York officials to stem the outbreak were hampered by their own confused guidance, unheeded warnings, delayed decisions and political infighting.”



But by the summer, Cuomo had become a fixture of national media for one simple reason: He was good television. That fact trumped his own performance as governor and played into the same bias that helped bring us Donald Trump: When Andrew Cuomo was on television, the ratings went up. As a result, the governor’s many rough edges were sanded down.

