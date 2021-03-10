Insurrectionist in Chief

Ed Martin of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles collaborated with a December mobilization by the Jericho March—a group of evangelically aligned Trump supporters who, as in the biblical saga that furnished the event’s name, sought to bring down God’s wrath on a wicked city. They staged mass intercessional prayers on Trump’s behalf while marching around federal buildings seven times. In the run-up to the big D.C. marches and rallies, Martin either promoted or helmed a series of smaller events to keep the #StopTheSteal fervor bubbling in Washington. On December 8, Pastor Sean Moon arrived at the Supreme Court with his Rod of Iron crew, who chanted “Stop the steal!” while brandishing a wide array of patriot regalia.

Alexander and Kremer each had scheduled Stop the Steal rallies on the same day, December 12. Maskless, shouting hordes of Trump supporters returned, just as Covid-19 cases were spiking in the city. Mike Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, was a big hit—especially with the QAnon crowd he had nurtured on social media—at the Women for America First rally that took place in Freedom Plaza. Alexander’s rally on the National Mall, co-sponsored with the Jericho March and the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, was emceed by right-wing talk-show host and evangelical writer Eric Metaxas. Among those who spoke from the podium was Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, who called for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law rather than let Joe Biden take office. If Trump failed to seize power by force, Rhodes said, Oath Keepers and the like-minded would have to do it for him, in what he called “a much more bloody war.” The Proud Boys were also on hand, and later that night a fight broke out on the sidewalk outside their favorite D.C. bar. Four people were stabbed.

Meanwhile, Trump was becoming more desperate. In the White House, he entertained extreme proposals from Bannon pals Powell and Flynn to disrupt and overturn the election. Powell suggested that Trump declare a national emergency and give her a security clearance in order to get to the bottom of an election-changing plot she imagined, without any evidence to support it, to have been originated in election-rigging schemes mounted by the government of Venezuela.

Come January, Bloomberg News was reporting that Trump was taking Bannon’s calls, seeking advice on how to overturn the election in his favor. Trump’s rhetoric increasingly fell in line with Bannon’s narrative constructions. “So in Pennsylvania you had 205,000 more votes than you had voters…,” Trump said at the January 6 rally on the Ellipse, echoing the unfounded claims from Bannon’s podcast. “And this is a mathematical impossibility, unless you want to say it’s a total fraud. So Pennsylvania was defrauded.”

On January 5, as thousands of Trump fans, many of them armed, began streaming into D.C., Bannon told his podcast audience, “All hell will break loose tomorrow. It will be quite extraordinarily different. All I can say is strap in. Tomorrow is game day. So many people said, ‘Man, if I was in a revolution I would be in Washington.’ Well, this is your time in history.” He also solicited donations to the bail fund for Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, who was arrested upon his arrival in D.C.—both for burning a Black Lives Matter banner on display outside a historically Black church during the December 12 action, and for running afoul of the city’s gun laws by trying to smuggle in two large-capacity magazines for rifles.

The next day, Trump delivered the infamous speech at the Stop the Steal rally that members of his campaign staff had planned with Amy Kremer. Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a prominent right-wing organizer, tweeted her love for the rallygoers. Before Trump had finished talking, his supporters were battling police at the Capitol building, determined to stop Vice President Mike Pence from performing his ceremonial and constitutional duty to accept the electoral votes delivered by the states.

The day of the insurrection at the Capitol, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s private attorney and a frequent guest on Bannon’s podcast, used his minutes at the rally podium to call for “trial by combat.” But on his podcast that day, Bannon stepped back, advising his listeners to “color inside the lines.”

By this time, however, the lines were invisible to the insurgent mob. Ali Alexander posted a Periscope video of himself overlooking the hordes of Trumpers heading toward the Capitol, saying, “I don’t disavow this.”

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy who co-sponsored the Women for America First bus tour with Bannon, visited Trump in the White House on January 15. A photographer captured the meeting notes in Lindell’s hands; the words “martial law” appeared in the notes, as did the name of Sidney Powell.

Bannon finally was granted his pardon on January 19, just as a bitter and recalcitrant Trump was packing up. From his Mar-a-Lago compound, the former president continues to peddle his false story of a stolen election, just as Bannon continues to do on his podcast. The rest of the country is still sorting through the trauma and the untold long-term damage to our political system wrought by the events of January 6—an uprising that was in no small part the brainchild of Steve Bannon and his movement allies.

From his podcast studio, or in a moment’s reverie aboard a borrowed yacht or private plane, Bannon is likely pondering the bigger picture, and congratulating himself for advancing the foreordained collapse of the decadent old order. “These are times of fire and ice, of polar darkness and brilliantly pale horizons,” Strauss and Howe wrote in The Fourth Turning. “What it doesn’t kill, it reminds of death. What it doesn’t wound, it reminds of pain.”



Special thanks for the research of Madeline Peltz at Media Matters for America.