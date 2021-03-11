The Underground Activists Who Fought for Freedom Across Asia

Ghose reappears briefly later in the book, living as a fugitive from the British in “the French enclave of Pondicherry in south India” in 1913, writing to friends about a recent bombing “using a code from the tantric yoga” he was practicing. He expresses sympathy for those harmed by this act, but stops short of condemning the violence, asserting instead that the “only criteria for judging” deeds targeting colonial officials is the result. In this case the “success of the venture and the failure of the bhutas (“ghosts,” that is the police) to foil the perpetrators” is a sign it was justified.

In another section of Underground Asia, we meet a very different sort of forgotten figure, who falls out of standard frames partly because she had ties to two settings, China and Malaysia, typically treated separately. “At a quarter to eleven on Friday morning, 23 January 1925, the world revolution came to Kuala Lumpur,” Harper writes in introducing this activist, who was known by so many names that some simply called her the “Bobbed-Hair Woman.” We meet her making her way down the city’s High Street on the day in question, heading to the office where a colonial official she intends to kill works. She is a “young Chinese woman” of a “striking” appearance, as she is “not wearing a hat, as any respectable woman would do.” Her hair is “trimmed very short, in the modern style.” She carries a briefcase. She places it on a table. It explodes. Yet neither she nor her target is killed by the crude explosive, made up of “nails and fragments of a tin which “bore the words ‘Sperry Pure Rolled Oats,’” though both are injured.

The assassins were “the products of wild learning in all its creativity and its passion,” radicals who were hard to pigeonhole ideologically.

Harper draws on pathbreaking work by feminist scholars working on different parts of Asia to illuminate the meaning of the Bobbed-Hair Woman. Her hair style marked her as a convention-flouting “Modern Girl,” a type “increasingly linked” to “a dangerous disordered modernity; to nihilism and to anarchy.” When arrested, she confessed to the crime of attempted assassination but refused to reveal a motive. Anger at the mistreatment of ethnic Chinese in Malaysia was thought to be one, but she eventually offered a different explanation: She described herself as a “universalist” who despised colonial officials for their role in “a system which hinders the progress of the world.”

Originally thought to have lived exclusively in Southeast Asia, she actually spent time in Shanghai and Beijing as well. Those were cities where short haired women were often suspected of belonging to the Chinese Communist Party, which held that revolutionaries should work within disciplined parties. The Bobbed-Haired Woman, 26 in 1925, was among the rough contemporaries of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping who opted for individualistic action. She was a kindred spirit to Pham Hong Thai, whose use of a bomb six months earlier in Canton seems to have provided a model for her. Both assassins were “the products of wild learning in all its creativity and its passion,” radicals who were hard to pigeonhole ideologically. The Bobbed-Hair Woman’s life did not end immediately after her assassination attempt, like Pham Hong Thai’s, but she, too, met a tragic end. Two years after walking down the High Street, trapped in a jail cell, with her hair grown out, she fashioned a rope from her own locks and used it to hang herself.