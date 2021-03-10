Trophy Homes and $2.5 Million Tweets: How the Idle Rich Spent Their Pandemic Year

Pity the newly rich, who are struggling with where to put their millions. According to a recent analysis cited by The New York Times, about 7,000 millionaires will emerge from the latest round of Silicon Valley initial public offerings, which include companies like Airbnb, Snowflake, and Palantir, and they’re not sure how to spend it in these straitened times. While some moguls fled San Francisco for Austin, Denver, or Miami, others are plunking down for Teslas, historic homes, private at-home schooling, Bitcoin, and bizarre digital collectibles. As the Times noted, putting it mildly, “The new wealth is part of a widening gap between the tech industry and the rest of the economy.”

The last year has been good to the tech industry and, more broadly, the country’s elite, who have been cosseted by home delivery, personal servants, broad real estate portfolios, and the convenience of watching your money make money. While the rest of the economy was in tatters, with millions out of work and struggling for food and other basic necessities, millionaires and billionaires pulled down dividends from a booming stock market and found novel classes of assets in which to invest. For America’s one percent, in many respects, this was a good year. The only problem seemed to be how to spend their capital gains.

Perhaps no asset represents this strange new era of funny money—totally detached from the material concerns afflicting much of the country—more than non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Stored on a blockchain (a distributed database of the sort that powers Bitcoin), NFTs are essentially records of ownership and provenance. They’re title deeds for increasingly useless crap. Anything—tweets, songs, text, art—can be made into one of these tokens, the only obstacle being a “gas fee” (which can be hundreds of dollars) paid by the person “minting” the token. Most NFTs don’t require consent: Digital artists—animators, painters—have found their work tokenized without their permission and then sold on collecting sites.

