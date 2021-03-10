Trophy Homes and $2.5 Million Tweets: How the Idle Rich Spent Their Pandemic Year

Perhaps no asset represents this strange new era of funny money—totally detached from the material concerns afflicting much of the country—more than non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Stored on a blockchain (a distributed database of the sort that powers Bitcoin), NFTs are essentially records of ownership and provenance. They’re title deeds for increasingly useless crap. Anything—tweets, songs, text, art—can be made into one of these tokens, the only obstacle being a “gas fee” (which can be hundreds of dollars) paid by the person “minting” the token. Most NFTs don’t require consent: Digital artists—animators, painters—have found their work tokenized without their permission and then sold on collecting sites.



NFTs have stormed the art and tech worlds with the kind of viral intensity that can seemingly only accompany new technologies that promise to make a few people very rich, very quickly. In recent weeks, NFTs have been everywhere—from art to sports leagues to Twitter to porn. The tokens may be digital ephemera, but the potential rewards are huge. In February, the influencer Logan Paul sold $5 million worth of NFTs. A popular animated gif known as Nyan Cat recently sold for $580,000. Digital art collections have sold for millions. On the NBA’s Top Shot platform—one of the leaders in the NFT space—collectible video highlights are selling for tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars. On a marketplace run by a company called Cent, the first-ever tweet by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and CEO, is being sold for $2.5 million (to a cryptocurrency company executive, naturally).

In nearly all cases, the original media object—the cat gif or LeBron James highlight video—is still widely available online. It’s just the record of ownership that ostensibly changes. But rather than clarify digital property rights, NFTs have muddled ideas of ownership while forming a volatile, speculative market of what are essentially digital collectible trading cards. The whole arrangement is very dumb and wastes huge amounts of electricity, but don’t tell that to NFT partisans, who mostly seem to hail from the realms of finance, venture capital, and art collecting, all highly speculative industries that have been untouched by the pandemic. (Clubhouse, the platform of choice for reactionary tech elites, has been a central node in NFT discussions.)