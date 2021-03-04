Chang-Rae Lee Skewers a Globalized Get-Rich-Quick Scheme

By March 2020, there was no denying that the mysterious virus that had ravaged the city of Wuhan—and placed large parts of China in varying levels of quarantine—had arrived in the United States. Curious to know what we could expect from life under lockdown, The New Yorker’s editor David Remnick interviewed Peter Hessler, one of the magazine’s contributors who was teaching in Chengdu that year, about how everyone there was adjusting to this new reality. At one point, Hessler remarked how funny it was to see delivery men carrying a 100-inch-screen TV up to his upstairs neighbor’s apartment; funnier still—they were wearing masks! In China, there was this “whole mask fetish,” Hessler chuckled, “which also serves absolutely no point at all.”

My Year Abroad by Chang-Rae Lee Buy on Bookshop

In all fairness, this was the message that leading health professionals in the U.S. were telegraphing at the time, but what always struck me about that message was its deeper implication, namely that the health measures being undertaken by governments in Asia were unscientific, laughably so. These were the same health measures that mean people in China can now lead relatively normal lives while the rest of us are locked inside for what could very well be another year.

How the West perceives Asian medicine is something I thought about often when reading Chang-rae Lee’s My Year Abroad. Lee’s novel is about many things—globalization, wealth inequality, racial identity, disordered families, themes he has visited in various iterations in his previous works, including his Pulitzer prize–nominated debut, Native Speaker (1995)—but when it comes down to it, the plot of his newest book actually hinges on an Indonesian health drink. My Year Abroad is narrated by a 20-year-old American college student named Tiller Bardmon who, to make extra money over the summer, ends up caddying a golf game for Pong Lou, a charismatic Chinese entrepreneur who owns a string of restaurants in Dunbar, New Jersey (a barely fictionalized Princeton, where Lee taught Creative Writing until 2016). Pong easily convinces a restless Tiller to travel to Shenzhen, China, to help him and his associates pitch investors and set up production for “Elixerent,” a mass-market version of jamu, the Indonesian health tonic. Tiller, it turns out, will be shown off to potential partners in Asia as a representative of the drink’s “potentially largest demographic: younger whites.” Because the truth is, there is incredible demand for Asian medicine, as long as it remains in its proper spaces: yoga studios, wellness expos, and health stores that style themselves as West-skeptic for wealthy white consumers.