Chang-Rae Lee Skewers a Globalized Get-Rich-Quick Scheme

How the West perceives Asian medicine is something I thought about often when reading Chang-rae Lee’s My Year Abroad. Lee’s novel is about many things—globalization, wealth inequality, racial identity, disordered families, themes he has visited in various iterations in his previous works, including his Pulitzer prize–nominated debut, Native Speaker (1995)—but when it comes down to it, the plot of his newest book actually hinges on an Indonesian health drink. My Year Abroad is narrated by a 20-year-old American college student named Tiller Bardmon who, to make extra money over the summer, ends up caddying a golf game for Pong Lou, a charismatic Chinese entrepreneur who owns a string of restaurants in Dunbar, New Jersey (a barely fictionalized Princeton, where Lee taught Creative Writing until 2016). Pong easily convinces a restless Tiller to travel to Shenzhen, China, to help him and his associates pitch investors and set up production for “Elixerent,” a mass-market version of jamu, the Indonesian health tonic. Tiller, it turns out, will be shown off to potential partners in Asia as a representative of the drink’s “potentially largest demographic: younger whites.” Because the truth is, there is incredible demand for Asian medicine, as long as it remains in its proper spaces: yoga studios, wellness expos, and health stores that style themselves as West-skeptic for wealthy white consumers.

Elixerent itself thus serves as the perfect vehicle for the globalization story Lee is trying to tell, one where “East” and “West” have been flattened out and replaced by a global capitalist elite trying to help one another make money, unbothered by whatever culturally reductive narratives have to be employed in the name of branding. And it is not just Asia that is for sale—Tiller watches as Pong leans into Silicon Valley rhetoric and plays up his American STEM degree: “I could tell from his rhythm and tone and posture that he was bringing everything to bear, his many flowing and integrated identities, speaking as this diasporic Chinese and new-epoch American, the PhD chemist and the globalist entrepreneur.” That is also how Pong becomes the center of the novel, a glowing orb that hypnotizes Tiller into readily agreeing to traveling halfway around the world to sell overpriced juice. It seems that at least part of the appeal of Pong for Tiller (who is white and one-eighth Korean) and for everyone around him, is Pong’s ability to create a persona that is, like his tonic itself, perfectly calibrated to respond to people’s craving for a kind of westernized East or easternized West, the precise blend formulated to whomever he is serving.

We first meet Tiller while he is living in a nondescript working-class New Jersey town called Stagno with an older woman named Val who, along with her son, Victor Jr., is in the witness protection program. Tiller was en route home from his mysterious and harrowing “year abroad” when he met Val by chance at the Hong Kong airport. At the airport food court, Val tells Tiller about her husband, Victor Sr., who has gone missing and is now presumed dead. Months earlier, she tells him, she was confronted by FBI agents who detailed “her husband’s dealings with a gang of New Jersey-based Tashkentians that involved Mongolian mineral rights, faux sturgeon eggs, and very real shoulder-mounted rocket launchers, which were supposedly part of an ISIS-offshoot-offshoot’s plan to enrich themselves and arm potential client cells in Western Europe.” That Tiller feels so at ease moving in with Val under these circumstances (at one point fending off a hitman from the Balkans) hints that whatever happened during this year abroad, it created the conditions for this 20-year-old college student to feel unfazed by activities that might invoke the RICO Act.