The Case for a Permanent Stimulus

But normal itself is a strange concept in the twenty-first century. Texas just experienced a freak deep freeze that left 4.4 million people without power. Several parts of the country are being hit by floods that were supposed to come just once in a century. Infectious diseases and spillover events become more likely as the planet gets hotter and industrial practices force various vector species into dangerously close quarters. And there’s always a chance that Covid-19 itself could mutate and become immune to the vaccines now being doled out around the world. More disruptions are coming. We’ll need more automatic stabilizers to deal with them.

Such policies are broadly popular, and the lack of them leaves Americans worse off. A study published last year found that the United States has some of the weakest automatic stabilizers among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, leaving us more vulnerable to shocks. That’s partially because the U.S. now tends to deal with spikes in joblessness through policies like unemployment insurance, which support people looking for work financially but don’t help them find it. Among the biggest barriers to putting more automatic stabilizers in place has been the Congressional Budget Office, which doles out “scores” for proposed legislation based on its “budgetary consequences.” The CBO plays an outsize role in the policymaking process—even if, as The American Prospect’s David Dayen reported in a recent profile of the agency, its own staff see their role as more informational. Most recently, Republicans have touted the CBO’s pessimistic scoring of an increase to the minimum wage as a reason not to raise it. As Dayen writes, “It’s not that CBO governs Washington, it’s that Washington has allowed itself to be governed, by an unelected collection of well-meaning economists given a fundamentally impossible task.”

Since it was only invented in the 1970s, the CBO never got the chance to score New Deal programs that rescued millions from dire poverty. That included enduring programs like Social Security and Medicaid but also those that did something the federal government doesn’t do much of anymore: put people to work directly. The Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps hired the unemployed to do everything from build bridges to cut trails to write plays. Yet the fact that they had to be reauthorized annually in Congress was a drag on their administrative capacities. Their champions wanted to see them made permanent, viewing unemployment as a longer-term problem, which would outlive the Depression.