Marco Rubio Is No More Pro-Labor Than He Is Pro-Climate

Rubio’s op-ed may seem like it’s about Bessemer workers, but it’s actually an elaborately constructed case against the PRO Act, the sweeping labor law reform that passed the House this week as the single biggest priority of organized labor, and which would make organizing drives like the one in Bessemer both easier and more likely. Rubio goes to great pains to make clear that he’s no fan of unions, in general. Even the Amazon workers in Alabama, he speculates, might have been egged on by “agitation from Democratic operatives.” What’s ultimately needed, he says, “is a more productive relationship between labor and management. Legislation like the Democrats’ Protecting the Right to Organize Act would essentially mandate adversarial relations between labor and management.”

Climate politics watchers have seen this show before. In the lead-up to Obama taking office, there was increasing agreement among GOP top brass and their donors that some sort of climate policy was on the horizon. Some of the country’s biggest corporate polluters and a few GOP elder statesmen—including Republican presidential nominee John McCain—backed cap-and-trade plans. Once there was a tangible bill to be voted on, ExxonMobil said it preferred a carbon tax. BP and ConocoPhillips, which had been part of the coalition supporting cap-and-trade, backed out. The Koch brothers unleashed their minions against it, and any Republican support that had existed collapsed. Lindsey Graham dramatically withdrawing his support put the nail in its coffin.

Ten years later, it’s still unclear whether Congress will take up standalone climate legislation, despite an upswing in global action. Yet with climate organizers having pushed the Biden administration toward more aggressive climate policy, corporations and conservative politicians are again claiming they would support carbon pricing. The American Petroleum Institute has hinted that it could soon officially back the policy, following its many members who have sponsored a carbon tax plan from the Climate Leadership Council. In a recent interview with Axios, Graham said he is once again open to a carbon price, saying he wants to “lean into” climate action and has been talking to climate envoy John Kerry. His colleagues continue to parrot vague talking points about innovation as the only reasonable solution for climate action.