Marco Rubio Is No More Pro-Labor Than He Is Pro-Climate

Eager to stake out some claim to his party’s post-Trump identity, Senator Marco Rubio on Friday took to the op-ed section of USA Today to argue that unions might be good sometimes if they help workers fight against “woke CEOs.” Specifically, he expressed measured support for workers at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, who are in the midst of a tense union drive with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

It’s a bizarre op-ed on many levels. But it makes a lot more sense if considered within the Republican Party’s rolling identity crisis: Right-wing politicians are finding it increasingly untenable to say they’re in lock-step with corporations despite backing just about every one of their policy preferences. As climate observers are well aware, the GOP is no stranger to bad-faith, short-lived expressions of solidarity when the going gets tough.

Rubio’s op-ed may seem like it’s about Bessemer workers, but it’s actually an elaborately constructed case against the PRO Act, the sweeping labor law reform that passed the House this week as the single biggest priority of organized labor, and which would make organizing drives like the one in Bessemer both easier and more likely. Rubio goes to great pains to make clear that he’s no fan of unions, in general. Even the Amazon workers in Alabama, he speculates, might have been egged on by “agitation from Democratic operatives.” What’s ultimately needed, he says, “is a more productive relationship between labor and management. Legislation like the Democrats’ Protecting the Right to Organize Act would essentially mandate adversarial relations between labor and management.”