For critics of Google—who increasingly hail from within the company, including as part of the nascent Alphabet Workers Union—tweaks aren’t enough. They want major changes in policy and personnel that may test how far a company like Google is willing to go—or whether it can even be an incubator of ethically minded, noncommercial research. Dr. Alex Hanna, a member of the Ethical A.I. team who has tweeted critically about the company’s actions, recently wrote that she wasn’t doing so for sympathy or attention: “I’m doing it because I’m wanting y’all to join in to radically transform (and destroy, where necessary) these institutions.”

It’s unclear whether Google can be made into a more socially responsible actor, much less radically transformed. But progressive-minded tech workers think it’s worth trying. While exhibiting noble intentions—and often acting at great risk to their careers—they might find, in the end, that Google’s leadership doesn’t care for their reforms and that ethical technologies have no place in a market-dominating surveillance-capitalist giant. Perhaps Google can only be destroyed.

Dr. Hanna’s call for revolutionizing Google was echoed in a post published today by Google Walkout, an organizing group that led a protest in 2018 against a $90 million payout to Andy Rubin, the Android creator who was accused of sexual harassment. In a broadside titled “The Future Must Be Ethical: #MakeAIEthical,” Google Walkout wrote on Monday that “Google has chosen to dismantle its AI ethics work, making it clear that the company will only tolerate research that supports its bottom line.” The group detailed the mistreatment of Gebru and other researchers and called for a boycott of Google by academics and job-seekers. It also asked legislatures to strengthen whistleblower protections, calling them “a powerful tool for guarding against the worst abuses of the private entities which create these technologies.”