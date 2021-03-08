In December, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, fired Timnit Gebru, a celebrated artificial intelligence researcher and one of the most accomplished members of her field. Gebru, one of the few Black women in a senior position at Alphabet (where less than 3 percent of employees are Black), had been an integral member of the company’s Ethical AI team, a well-regarded, diverse group of high-achieving researchers who explored issues like racial bias in facial recognition or how “fairness” might be defined in machine-learning systems, which undergird everything from automated content moderation to resume screening. The team was considered an important component of Google’s effort to be an ethically engaged research institution challenging some of the orthodoxies of the field. Its work also contributed to several Google products, particularly in the area of machine learning, such as a tool for reducing bias in machine-learning models and (in a lighter vein) a celebrity facial-recognition app.

Now, all of that is in disarray, and the future of ethical AI research at Google is in question. Google has spent the three months since Gebru’s firing flailing to account for its behavior. In January, Axios reported that Google was investigating researcher Margaret Mitchell, who founded the Ethical AI team, for reportedly collecting information related to Gebru’s dismissal. On February 5, Mitchell expressed public concern about Gebru’s firing. Two weeks later, Mitchell was fired. (Google claimed Mitchell was let go for violating company policies.) The company conducted an investigation, refused to release the results, and promised minimal reforms. A recent Axios headline said it all: “Google tweaks diversity, research policies following inquiry.”

For critics of Google—who increasingly hail from within the company, including as part of the nascent Alphabet Workers Union—tweaks aren’t enough. They want major changes in policy and personnel that may test how far a company like Google is willing to go—or whether it can even be an incubator of ethically minded, non-commercial research. Dr. Alex Hanna, a member of the Ethical AI team who has tweeted critically about the company’s actions, recently wrote that she wasn’t doing so for sympathy or attention: “I’m doing it because I’m wanting y’all to join in to radically transform (and destroy, where necessary) these institutions.”