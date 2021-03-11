How Big Tech Devours Public Space

The core concept is an old one, called “privately owned public space.” In 1961, New York City offered developers additional square footage if they agreed to make common space accessible to the public, and “privately owned public spaces” sprung up all over the city. Today, they range from walkways to atria to parks. Developers have also promised to include public space in glittering building projects like Hudson Yards or Sunnyside Yard in Queens, New York, in an attempt to drum up goodwill with the community. Some of the public spaces they promised turned out to be highly policed. When the Vessel, for instance, was open to the public, visitors had to sign waivers acknowledging that they might be searched or filmed while there.

This strange, blurred line between private and public has become a fixture of tech campuses. Facebook has promised to build a grocery store and pharmacy, a hotel, and a “town square” with bike paths and a dog park to serve the community around its Willow Campus in Menlo Park, California. Alphabet’s (thankfully failed) redevelopment project, Sidewalk Toronto, would have included parks, plazas, open spaces, and a redeveloped riverfront. (The project fell through after the public learned that the company would be filming and analyzing traffic flow in what amounted to a massive, Orwellian data-collection scheme.) Alphabet subsidiary Google has since continued its development plans in other cities, including New York, where the tech giant is redeveloping Pier 57 with a public market, science center, and rooftop garden.

Amazon, for its part, will claim up to $750 million in subsidies from the commonwealth of Virginia, promising to bring thousands of jobs and build a campus that will enrich the local community. But aside from 2.5 acres of outdoor green space (a rare concession by Amazon’s corporate overlords), most of the campus will remain under lock and key. The truth is, Amazon’s goal is not to be of the city, but to be the city—to control the commons and the land it sits on. The Helix serves as a convenient distraction, greenwashing the fact that Amazon and its massive logistics empire, which spews CO2 into the air, are anything but sustainable. It, quite simply, exists to say “we are a good company”—even though Amazon is notorious for the hellish conditions in its endless, faceless warehouses, whose invisible architecture is so different from the glittering spire of the Helix, and yet, so much more essential to Jeff Bezos’s world-conquering vision.