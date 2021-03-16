Gas Price Wars Are Back and More Incoherent Than Ever

It’s true that U.S. shale producers are on track for relatively modest production increases over the coming year, with many aiming to cut costs and reduce debt. They aren’t primarily the ones responsible for these higher pricers, though: Production cuts abroad, namely from OPEC+, kept some five million barrels of oil per day in the ground in February.* Even if more disciplined producers like ConocoPhillips do genuinely want to constrain production, the U.S. oil and gas sector is infamously anarchic. So even if drillers’ current prudence holds out for a while, there’s no guarantee it’ll hold across firms into the future. Neither, relatedly, is there any assurance that investors’ money won’t go flowing back into excess production if prices are steadily high in the ways that a strenuous recovery promises, particularly given the sheer amount of cash once again sloshing around the economy. Similar conditions, it’s worth noting, made the fracking boom happen. JP Morgan Chase analysts suggest another one may be on the horizon in 2022.

This all promises to create a confounding if frustratingly familiar situation. The Biden administration has to date had very little tangible impact on the fossil fuel industry—which absolutely needs to be regulated to meet his promised climate goals. The GOP is meanwhile eager to blame higher gas prices on his promise for a green recovery. All the while, the only legislation that has passed since Biden was inaugurated—the stimulus bill—has nothing to say about climate. Temporary limits on new permits and leasing on public lands, enacted by executive order, haven’t threatened production, since companies stock up on permits well in advance. Biden may have canceled the federal permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, but investors and refiners have long written it off as a lost cause. The American Rescue Plan is also a fairly conventional stimulus, without even the modest boosts to clean energy furnished by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act signed by Obama in February 2009. If anything, such a conventional package—absent constraints and further legislation with more targeted investments—will be a boon to fossil fuels by fueling energy demand overall, both in the U.S. and around the world.

People in the U.S. will notice higher gas prices for the same reasons that they’ll be high in the first place: They’re driving to work again in newly filled air conditioned offices, traveling on summer vacations, and doing any number of other things that Covid-19 made virtually impossible. Republicans will blame Biden’s climate agenda in order to paint themselves as populists, all while their corporate donors reap the profits of $3 or $4 per gallon of oil. If OPEC+ opts to boost production—thus relieving prices pressure on consumers at the pump—the ensuing hit to domestic drillers and job losses will be blamed on the supposed tyranny of foreign oil producers. The GOP will argue for ramping up domestic fossil fuel production in the name of energy independence. And without an ensuing cut by OPEC+, that will only cause prices to dip even lower as the market is flooded with supply.