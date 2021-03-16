Gas Price Wars Are Back and More Incoherent Than Ever

Gas prices in the United States are rising. Like clockwork, the GOP is blaming this on Joe Biden. “Since President Biden took office, average gas prices are up more than 50 cents a gallon,” Florida Senator Rick Scott proclaimed in a written statement last week. The Koch-backed Institute for Energy Research has echoed the charge. It’s in some ways a version of what happened in last month’s devastating blackouts in Texas: A thing people don’t like happened, and Republicans are eager to blame it on Democrats.

But fuel prices going up is both a sign of economic recovery and very good news to fossil fuel companies. The industry is eager for higher fuel prices, having experienced a rash of bankruptcies after prices plummeted last spring. Persistent low prices generally mean that the sort of high-cost unconventional drilling that predominates in the U.S. is unworkable. So despite the GOP’s finger-pointing, major producers including ConocoPhillips are gleefully taking credit for higher prices, after years of drillers’ unprofitability and unsustainable overproduction courtesy of cheap debt.

It’s true that U.S. shale producers are on track for relatively modest production increases over the coming year, with many aiming to cut costs and reduce debt. They aren’t primarily the ones responsible for these higher pricers, though: Production cuts abroad, namely from OPEC+, kept some five billion barrels of oil per day in the ground in February. Even if more disciplined producers like ConocoPhillips do genuinely want to constrain production, the U.S. oil and gas sector is infamously anarchic. So even if drillers’ current prudence holds out for a while, there’s no guarantee it’ll hold across firms into the future. Neither, relatedly, is there any assurance that investors’ money won’t go flowing back into excess production if prices are steadily high in the ways that a strenuous recovery promises, particularly given the sheer amount of cash once again sloshing around the economy. Similar conditions, it’s worth noting, made the fracking boom happen. JP Morgan Chase analysts suggest another one may be on the horizon in 2022.