The Covid Relief Bill Also Raises Taxes on the Rich

Everybody knows that top corporate executives get paid much more than they’re worth—and that ever-rising income inequality is the result. It’s tempting to conclude that the federal government has never tried to do anything about this, but that isn’t quite right. It’s tried a little bit, and it’s failed. An executive-pay tax included in the recently enacted Covid relief bill furnishes a denouement to this sad story.

The provision, tucked quietly into the $1.9 billion stimulus measure, increases from five to 10 the number of executives at a given firm for whom any compensation above $1 million may not be deducted from the firm’s taxable income. Executive compensation is typically considered an expense, not revenue or profit, but at a certain point the Internal Revenue Service throws up its hands and says, in effect, “Don’t tell me that to run your company you need to throw all this money at these guys.” (And yes, it’s almost always guys.) For any firm’s five highest-paid executives (or 10 highest-paid, under this new provision) who pull down more than $1 million, corporations (banks, mostly, and some tech companies) pay taxes on that portion of those salaries above $1 million. That additional cost raises by about 25 percent the total compensation paid out to these executives in excess of $1 million.

