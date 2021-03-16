Facebook Has Found a New Way to Ruin Media

None of this is to exalt the role of traditional newsrooms, lately experiencing their own existential crack-up over issues ranging from austerity budgets to racism in the newsroom. The story of twenty-first-century digital media woe hardly needs recapitulation. Owners have killed thousands of jobs, never to return, as Facebook and Google gobbled up advertising revenue while luring media companies to chase search engine optimization, video views, and various illusory traffic metrics. Although a wave of unionization among digital outlets has led to considerable gains in industry standards, cyclical layoffs feed overall instability. Even within some legacy publications, resources and standards can vary significantly, with underpaid young journalists expected to chase the viral news of the day while established stars leisurely file their latest beat-sweetener. At The New York Times, David Brooks continues to write a numbingly boring column while pulling down a second salary from Facebook; the once vaunted terrorism reporter Rukmini Callimachi remains on staff, despite many reporting failures.



There are no easy choices. For some independent writers, a Substack-like newsletter platform represents the future of media—or at least the next viable thing until we are all once again “disrupted” into joblessness. But Facebook represents a concern of a different order than even Substack.

Imagine Facebook—with its data-driven, amoral attitude toward publishing, where everything truly is just “content” coming down the production line—deciding to give deals to some of its most popular media personalities. If Facebook’s building out a content operation, it would only be logical to cement business ties with right-wing personalities Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, whose posts—chock-full of hateful disinformation—are often among the most shared on Facebook. The company could at once fight off accusations of anti-conservative bias while establishing itself as a platform open to a “diversity” of views. And the scale and promotional opportunities it can offer media personalities would be unprecedented, far beyond anything available to Substackers. Rather than a newsletter company, Facebook would be operating more like cable news or YouTube, minting the next generation of multiplatform stars.