The Right-Wing War on State Courts

Almost all of these bills are coming from Republican lawmakers who are frustrated by the direction of their state courts. Perhaps the best example comes from Pennsylvania. Thanks to a 2019 ruling by the Supreme Court, federal courts can no longer hear cases that seek to overturn legislative maps for partisan gerrymandering. But some state courts have since filled the void. A few years ago, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the state’s congressional map, which was so gerrymandered toward Republicans that Democrats would regularly win roughly half of the statewide vote while only capturing roughly one-third of the seats. The state high court then drew a new map to be used until the redistricting process begins again later this year.

Pennsylvania Republicans responded to the ruling by looking for ways to assert their influence over the state courts. Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of Pennsylvania and its state Supreme Court during the legal battles surrounding the 2020 election has only added fuel to the fire. State GOP lawmakers introduced a constitutional amendment earlier this year that would replace the statewide election of state Supreme Court judges with elections by judicial district, which the Republican-led legislature would draw. In essence, it would enable a state legislature that relied on partisan gerrymandering for years to gerrymander the court that made it stop.

What are the risks of a politicized state judiciary? Look no further than Wisconsin, where a flood of campaign spending in judicial elections transformed the state’s widely respected Supreme Court into a theater for partisan brawling. Last year alone saw the Badger State get bogged down in unusually bitter disputes, driven by its state Supreme Court, over Covid-19 restrictions and state election practices. In Florida, state GOP lawmakers are so confident that Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest choices for the Florida Supreme Court will overrule precedents that hindered GOP policy goals that they have begun passing laws that outright contradict those precedents.