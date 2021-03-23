In the new docuseries Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, which airs on Demi Lovato’s YouTube channel today and precedes the release of her new album on April 2, the singer and actor recounts her narrow survival of her adolescence and young adulthood. This is the former child star’s bid for control of her reputation following a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, which caused multiple strokes, a heart attack, and brain damage that continues to affect her vision. Her friends also appear in the documentary to describe years of eating disorders, mental health issues, and more drug abuse.

By the end, you’ve no choice but to adore her. Dancing With the Devil demonstrates a virtuosic understanding of how reputation works in our weird new world of celebrity news, where relatability—not exclusive information—is the key to commanding an audience.

Lovato, now 28, is astonishingly fresh-faced, considering she is almost two decades deep into a career of global fame. She began on Barney and Friends at the age of 10, in 2002, and worked for the next eight years on various Disney titles, including the Camp Rock series and Sonny With a Chance, before entering rehab for the first time at 18. Lovato retains the charismatic smile she brought to all those roles, and the sultry vibe that characterizes the bisexual party anthems she released in her post-Disney act as a singer, “Cool for the Summer” (2015) and “Sorry Not Sorry” (2017).