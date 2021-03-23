Lovato, now 28, is astonishingly fresh-faced, considering she is almost two decades deep into a career of global fame. She began on Barney and Friends at the age of 10, in 2002, and worked for the next eight years on various Disney titles, including the Camp Rock series and Sonny With a Chance, before entering rehab for the first time at 18. Lovato retains the charismatic smile she brought to all those roles, and the sultry vibe that characterizes the bisexual party anthems she released in her post-Disney act as a singer, “Cool for the Summer” (2015) and “Sorry Not Sorry” (2017).

She is matter-of-fact about her drug problem. After her first rehab stint, she explains, Lovato was sober for years before deciding to experiment with drinking and smoking again. She kept her escalating drug use a secret from friends. The stakes feel horribly high: Many other charismatic celebrities, like Prince, Tom Petty, Lil Peep, and Mac Miller, have died of overdoses involving fentanyl in recent years, and Lovato almost did, too. Her former assistant Jordan Jackson recounts calling 911 on the night a drug dealer left a blue Lovato for dead in her bedroom. When she woke up in the hospital, Lovato recalls, her vision was so altered that she couldn’t recognize her sister at her bedside.



The celebrity talking heads who endorse Lovato’s comeback include Elton John; her predecessor in power-vocal pop Christina Aguilera; and Will Ferrell, whose 2020 film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga she appeared in—her first acting work after the O.D. Lovato’s new manager, Scooter Braun—the impresario notorious for feuding with Taylor Swift and launching Justin Bieber—also makes an appearance. They all testify to Lovato’s bravery in asking for help and her indomitable spirit. On the question of whether she’s fully recovered—Lovato now drinks in moderation and is “getting into weed,” as her best friend puts it—only Elton John is skeptical. “Moderation doesn’t work,” he says. “Sorry!”