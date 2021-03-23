On Teen Vogue and the “Cancel Culture” Hell We Can’t Seem to Escape

Almost immediately, the event was swallowed deeper into the swirling discourse around cancel culture. The contours of the argument went like this: It is ludicrous to punish someone for things they said as a teenager. “If Teen Vogue, even in its current woke incarnation, does not exist to celebrate this period of still-expungeable error, then it may as well be calling for the abolition of the teenage years altogether,” Graeme Wood wrote at The Atlantic. “Its staff, as well as many of its advertisers, evidently think its readers deserve no bonfire, no sin jubilee, and should be hounded eternally for their dumbest and most bigoted utterances.”

This narrative assumes a lot about an intentionally opaque internal process that, as far as I can tell, most of us know nothing about. It also omits potentially relevant details: McCammond had no past managerial experience and came to the magazine from a position relatively close to the Biden administration, which Teen Vogue covers quite critically. There is also the matter of squeamish advertisers and weeks of bad press that left Condé executives playing defense on a story that had escaped their control. But perhaps the simplest thing that no one was saying in this cycle of coverage was that workers do not get to choose their boss: Condé management hired McCammond, and Condé management ultimately determined the length of her tenure and conditions of her exit. Yet the idea that the staff had singularly forced her out soon cohered into the definitive story of what happened.

I don’t know the details any more than anyone else, but these strike me as familiar obfuscations of speech and power. The overwhelming narrative we got was one of management’s—that the power was fundamentally in the staff’s hands and that Condé’s executives and its H.R. department were helpless in the face of this newly activated woke mob. But aside from the initial note, the staff themselves have been mostly quiet. (There was also another note published from Teen Vogue’s official Twitter account stating the publication and McCammond could no longer “see a way forward together” and had decided on a mutual parting.)