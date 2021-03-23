On Teen Vogue and the “Cancel Culture” Hell We Can’t Seem to Escape

The exit of an editor in chief at Teen Vogue isn’t the kind of thing that usually gets international media pickup, but the brief tenure of Alexi McCammond—whose hiring and resignation at the magazine took place within the span of a month—is an almost lab-perfect story for right-wing churn. Fox News declared, “Even Anna Wintour couldn’t save Alexi McCammond from cancel culture,” and the Daily Mail published paparazzi shots of the 27-year-old with a headline announcing she had been spotted outside “for the first time” since leaving the publication.

McCammond, the narrative goes, didn’t so much resign as she was forced out by the magazine’s young, progressive staff in response to a series of racist tweets mocking Asian people’s “swollen” eyes that she posted a decade ago, when she was just 17 years old. After readers resurfaced those tweets earlier this month, roughly 20 members of the magazine’s staff put out a statement condemning their content and promising an internal process to maintain the “integrity granted to us by our audience.” McCammond, who would have been the third Black editor in chief of the publication, apologized, both publicly and privately, to the staff and readers. (She had also apologized for the tweets when they were first discovered in 2019, calling them “insensitive.”) From there, the story went relatively quiet until McCammond announced her resignation on Thursday of last week, before her first official day on the job.

Almost immediately, the event was swallowed deeper into the swirling discourse around cancel culture. The contours of the argument went like this: It is ludicrous to punish someone for things they said as a teenager. “If Teen Vogue, even in its current woke incarnation, does not exist to celebrate this period of still-expungeable error, then it may as well be calling for the abolition of the teenage years altogether,” Graeme Wood wrote at The Atlantic. “Its staff, as well as many of its advertisers, evidently think its readers deserve no bonfire, no sin jubilee, and should be hounded eternally for their dumbest and most bigoted utterances.”